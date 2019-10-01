Renault Launches The New Kwid Facelift; Prices Start From INR 2.83 Lakh Ex-Showroom

One of Europe’s largest automobile manufacturers, Renault, announced the facelift launch of its compact hatchback, the Kwid in India. The S-Presso rival was due for an upgrade since a long time and the brand has finally updated the design and features on this entry-level hatchback. The Kwid facelift comes loaded with many best-in-class and first-in-class features like a rear centre armrest, class-leading boot space, etc. However, mechanically the car retains most of its components from the previous generation model, which means the engine is not yet BS6 compliant. Prices for the Kwid start from INR 2.83 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Talking about the main changes, the new Kwid gets a bolder and more stylish design with unconventional LED headlamps just like the Harrier and Hector SUVs. The other SUV-inspired characteristics include a set of bigger R14 volcano-grey coloured muscular multi-spoke alloy wheels, SUV skid plates at the front and rear and an improved ground clearance of 184 mm. In terms of interior design and features, the new Kwid gets a new sporty steering wheel, a sporty orange-white upholstery, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a low console-mounted AMT dial and a 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV display.

Mechanically speaking, the new Kwid gets the same chassis and powertrain as the previous generation model, however, the engine is not yet BS-VI compliant. Just like the old Kwid, the new facelift Kwid is also available in two engine and two gearbox options. The engine options include a 3-cylinder, 0.8-litre petrol engine producing 54 HP and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 68 HP. The 1.0-litre engine is available with 2 gearbox options, manual and automatic. The new Kwid is available in a total of 8 variants and 6 colour options: Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue. The prices for the base variant start from INR 2.83 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to INR 4.84 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-end variant. The all-new Renault Kwid is now available across all Renault dealerships in India.

“With innovation in its DNA, the SUV-inspired Renault KWID has been a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India. The all-new KWID’s next-gen technology combined with its sleek style and innovative design will ensure that KWID continues to be a major disruptor in India’s entry car segment. The impressive interiors complement the striking exteriors, making it a style statement inside out. With a rapidly increasing customer base, KWID has successfully created a breakthrough proposition in India’s automotive market and has been one of the most successful launches in the mini-car segment in recent times,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.