Maruti Suzuki Sells 2 Lakh BS-VI Vehicles Within Six Months Of Introduction

Since Maruti Suzuki rolled out their first BS-VI compliant Baleno in April this year, the brand has sold more than two lakh BS6 compliant vehicles in India till now. The Baleno was launched with a new BS6 compliant 1.2-litre DualJet engine along with a refreshed design this year, following which, the company also introduced their refreshed Alto 800 with a BS6 compliant engine. Following the launch of BS-VI compliant Baleno and Alto 800, the company launched BS-VI version of the Wagon R 1.2, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6 and the recently launched S-Presso which is powered by a 1.0-litre BS6 petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki is only going to upgrade their petrol engines to meet the BS-VI regulations as mentioned by the company earlier. The carmaker will discontinue the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engines, starting April 1, 2020. The company’s BS-VI petrol engine line up now includes – 800cc three-cylinder engine, 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine and the in-house developed 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder engine.

The models which are yet to receive a BS-VI-compliant engine include Celerio, Wagon R (1.0-litre), Ciaz, Ignis and the Alto K10. Before the new norms come into effect, diesel-only models like the Brezza and S-Cross will be sold only in petrol variants. The Brezza and S-Cross will come fitted with the 1.5-litre BS6 compliant petrol engine.

Besides the company selling more than two lakh BS6 vehicles, Maruti Suzuki also announced that they have retailed over 1 million cars through the company’s premium Nexa outlets since its launch. Maruti Suzuki launched its premium retail brand back in 2015 in the National Capital Region. Now, Nexa has expanded to more than 350 outlets across the country. Maruti Suzuki claims that Nexa has become the third-largest brand in India, based on the number of cars sold. By selling 17,007 units, Nexa contributed to about 18.25 per cent sales out of total 93,173 units sold by Maruti Suzuki during the month of August 2019. At their ‘ARENA’ outlets, the latest car to occupy space on the floor is the S-Presso micro SUV, which competes against the likes of the Kwid.