Need A Two-Wheeler To Commute After The Lockdown? There’s Something For Everyone!

We have come across reports claiming that two-wheeler sales are going to see a spike when the current situation eases because more and more people will incline towards personal mobility solutions rather than opting for public transport. In the past few days, restrictions have been lifted gradually with public transport operations resuming services again but following the social distancing protocol in public transport and that too in an overpopulated country like India seems a bit far-fetched.

Given the current situation, it is expected that more and more people will opt for personal mobility solutions to commute to work. Our market has a host of options available today, which might make your commute a bit more bearable. If fuel efficiency is your primary concern, you just can’t go wrong with 100cc commuter motorcycles available in the market today like the Hero Splendor i3S and Bajaj Platina 100 ES.

If you think that the 100cc motorcycles are too plain jane for your taste and you could make do with more performance, we have a host of options available in the 125cc category too. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 being the segment leader, it offers a nice balance between fuel economy and performance. It comes with an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, capable of producing 11Nm at 6500rpm and 11.8bhp of power at 8500rpm. It might not win any traffic signal drag races but it manages to stand apart from the rest of the motorcycles in its segment, thanks to its sporty looks.

Gearless Scooters

Gearless scooters in our country have undergone an evolution over time and mainly appeal to those who want a carefree mode of transport with practicality sprinkled over the recipe. Gone are the days when we just had the Honda Activa as the only worthy gearless scooter. There are many options available in the market today, appealing to every rider. If you want a scooter that is high on tech and is fun to ride, there’s the TVS Ntorq 125 which comes loaded with Bluetooth enabled digital instrument cluster, a peppy engine and sharp looks. Suzuki Burgman Street is a considerable option too because when it comes to overall comfort, the Burgman outshines its rivals.

Then there are the ‘power commuters’, majorly the 150cc-160cc naked streetfighters available in the country today. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is considered the sportiest of the lot in the current scenario but other players in this segment aren’t too behind. If you want Japanese reliability, you can opt for the acclaimed Yamaha FZ, Honda Hornet or the Suzuki Gixxer 155. The motorcycles in this segment offer decent fuel efficiency hovering in the 40-50 kmp/l range while offering more performance than your regular commuters. Though the riding position of these motorcycles are slightly more aggressive as compared to the commuter motorcycles but it is not at all in the uncomfortable league.

If you want to stretch your budget a little and are more inclined towards the fun factor rather than worrying about fuel economy, there are a ton of options available in the 200cc category. The Apache RTR 200 4V, Pulsar 200 NS, KTM Duke 200 to name a few. The Hero Xpulse 200 might be more off-road biased but that doesn’t mean that the little Hero will feel out of place in the urban jungle. Commanding riding position? Check. Plush suspension required to glide over speedbumps and potholes? Check!

The Elites

In most of the cases, the search for an urban commuter ends here but then again, if you actually want to get yourself a motorcycle which you can ride to work and go on weekend rides on the same motorcycle, there are many options available including the Suzuki Gixxer 250 twins, KTM Duke 250, TVS Apache RR 310, Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM’s 390s and the Honda CB 300R. All of these motorcycles won’t break your back but will put a smile on your face if you are looking forward to whacking the throttle open when the light turns green!