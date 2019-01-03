All The 125cc Motorcycles You Can Buy In India

The entry-level motorcycle market is huge in India. Even though the popularity of scooters in the same segment is increasing, it does not seem to affect the sales of commuter motorcycles in our country. A step above the entry-level stuff, the 125 cc segment has been witnessing some heavy action too, as these bikes offer a decent amount of power, and are still economical to run and maintain. Fancy one for yourself? Here’s a list of all the 125 cc motorcycles currently on sale in India.

1. Honda CB Shine SP

The Honda CB Shine is one of the highest selling 125 cc bikes in India. Ever since the day it was launched, it has been the most sought after motorcycle in the commuter segment. Recently, the bike was updated with a newer version called the CB Shine SP. The brand positioned the Shine SP as a premium commuter with new and modern styling, and a semi-digital instrument console. It also gets a five-speed gearbox. Powering the CB Shine and the Shine SP is a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 10.16 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The CB Shine comes mated to a four-speed gearbox though. The company claimed fuel efficiency of the bike is around 65kmpl.

Honda CB Shine SP Price: Rs. 67,477

Rs. 67,477 Pros: Smooth engine | Five-speed gearbox on the Shine SP |

Smooth engine | Five-speed gearbox on the Shine SP | Cons: Pricing on the higher side

Also Read: New 2018 Honda CB Shine SP, Livo And Dream Yuga Launched In India

2. Bajaj Discover 125

The elder sibling of the Discover 110, the Discover 125 carries forward the styling cues from the 110cc model. It gets some modern features like LED DRLs, a semi analogue-digital instrument console, and new graphics. It also gets an optional disc brake for the front. Power comes from an air-cooled 125 cc single-cylinder engine which is tuned to deliver 11 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. This power is delivered to the rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox. Bajaj claims the mileage for the Discover 125 to be around 62kmpl.

Bajaj Discover 125 price: Rs. 56,667

Rs. 56,667 Pros: Feature loaded | Powerful engine

Feature loaded | Powerful engine Cons: Brand reputation

Also Read: New 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and 125 launched: Images, Prices, Features, Specs and All the Details

Also Read: Upcoming Cars In India

3. Hero Glamour

The Hero Glamour has been the second most selling motorcycle in the 125cc segment after the Honda CB Shine. The Glamour has also been on sale in India for a long time. The bike received a major update in 2017, where the company started offering the bike, either with a carburettor or Fuel-Injection. The Glamour also boasts of good-looking graphics, LED tail lights and wider rubber than before. Power comes from the Hero-developed 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 11.4 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque on both the versions. The motor is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 60kmpl on the carb version and 62kmpl on the FI version.

Hero Glamour price: Rs. 60,000-67,240

Rs. 60,000-67,240 Pros: Fuel Injected engine option | Modern styling

Fuel Injected engine option | Modern styling Cons: Engine is not as refined as some of its competitors

Also Read: New Hero Glamour and FI official specs, features and brochure

4. Hero Super Splendor

When you say the word Splendor, the only thing that comes to your mind is that of a commuter motorcycle. The Super Splendor is no different. Staying true to its roots, the motorcycle keeps it simple and focuses on being cost-efficient and easy to run. The Hero Super Splendor is powered by a motor which pushes out 11 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque, which is at par with the competition. The company claimed fuel efficiency figure is 60kmpl.

Hero Super Splendor price: Rs. 58,100

Rs. 58,100 Pros: Pricing | Power on par with competitors

Pricing | Power on par with competitors Cons: Lack of features

Also Read: Hero Super Splendor With i3S Technology Launched in India; Priced at INR 55,275

5. Yamaha Saluto

The Yamaha Saluto has been on sale since 2015 and compared to its rivals, has managed to keep a decent number of customers attracted towards it, as it happens to be the mileage champ in this segment. Powering the Saluto is a 125 cc engine which churns out 8 bhp and 10.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The company claimed fuel efficiency figure is 78kmpl.

Yamaha Saluto price: Rs. 56,364

Rs. 56,364 Pros: Superb mileage

Superb mileage Cons: Lack of features | Underpowered

Also Read: Saluto 125 is the latest Yamaha for India – launch impending, spied