Datsun’s GO Hatchback And GO+ MPV Receive A 5% Price Hike

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Datsun, and its parent company Nissan recently announced a 5 per cent price hike for the GO and GO+. Datsun had recently launched the CVT variants of the GO and GO+ a few days ago. Both, the GO and GO+ are now one of the first and most affordable cars in India to get the CVT gearbox, as the Redi-GO gets the AMT version. The decision to increase the prices of these cars was taken, as Datsun and Nissan had to face a considerable rise in production costs, as well as several other economic factors that are affecting the sales. Prices for the Datsun GO and GO+ now start from INR 3,32,078 and INR 3,86,588 respectively, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

Even though the Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ both share a similar platform and many other major components along with the engine, the cars differ in terms of dimensions, as the GO is a simple 5-seater hatchback, while the GO+ is a 7-seater MUV. Both cars are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that produces 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of peak torque. These engines are then paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT gearbox. To know more about the latest-generation GO hatchback and GO+ MPV, you may watch our in-depth review at the link below.

Recently, both these cars were also updated with some important safety features such as VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control) system to monitor wheel speed, steering wheel position and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors to provide electronic stability control. Besides these new segment-first features, the New-generation Datsun GO and GO+ also come fitted with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), BA (Brake Assist) and TCS (Traction control system). Currently, the top variants of the New Datsun GO and GO+ are also available with a new music system, a seven-inch display, smartphone connectivity via Apple Car Play and Android Auto, voice recognition and standard in-car music features.

Commenting on the hike, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. said, ”With safety at heart, Datsun is committed to offering accessible and value-for-money products powered by Japanese engineering. Owing to the increase in multiple costs, we are making a planned price increase to our Datsun GO and GO+ models.”