BMW M5 Competition Launched In India

Launched today, the new BMW M5 Competition will be available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model from today onwards. Priced at INR 1,54,90,000 (Ex-showroom), the new BMW M5 Competition is powered by the M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol engine which cranks out 625 hp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 750 Nm. The boost in performance pushes the new BMW M5 Competition from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 3.3 seconds. The motor is paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic features extremely short shifting timings and numerous shifting options from very athletic and dynamic to comfortable and fuel-efficient. The gears can also be shifted manually with the gear lever or via gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.

The BMW M5 Competition comes fitted with the M Exhaust system comes with an innovative flap concept. The electrically controlled flaps positioned just before the rear silencer, minimise exhaust backpressure for optimised efficiency and create a distinct sound across the entire rev range. Power is sent to the wheels by the M xDrive drivetrain system which combines standard rear-wheel drive with traction-enhancing benefits of an all-wheel-drive system. The driver can choose from different configurations based on combinations of DSC modes (DSC on, MDM, DSC off) and M xDrive modes (4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD). The configurations allow the drive system to be tailored to the driver’s personal choice. Purists can opt for classical rear-wheel drive by deactivating the all-wheel-drive system.

The BMW M5 Competition features numerous elements in BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, where the M kidney grille with grille frame, exterior mirror and characteristic M side air vent with M5 designation in Black high-gloss lends a striking, distinctive sporty look. The BMW M5 Competition features a roof made from extremely lightweight, high-strength carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). The rear apron and M rear spoiler are finished in Black-high gloss, the M specific twin tailpipes are finished in chrome and ‘Competition’ lettering added to black ‘M5’ badge on the boot lid emphasize the exclusivity of the new BMW M5 Competition. The laminated M5 Competition designation at the side skirts is available as optional equipment.

Inside the driver-focused cabin, the M Multifunction sport seats get illuminated M5 logo with M Seat belts where the Black seatbelts with an understated stripe design in BMW M GmbH colours bring a distinctive essence to the interior. A double-spoke design M leather steering wheel features multifunction buttons, where the driver can use the M Drive M1 and M2 buttons to select the desired settings while driving. A new red start/stop button underlines the motorsport character of the car. The M specific pedals and footrest in stainless steel emphasize sporty aspiration.

Kit on the M5 Competition also includes BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay®. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a 12.3” screen and a control display measuring 10.25”. An ‘M Competition’ graphic appears in the instrument cluster when it is starting up. Other features include a high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon with 16 loudspeakers and 600 Watts of output. The driver assistance systems feature Rear View Camera along with Park Distance Control (PDC) rear and front and Parking Assistant. The new BMW M5 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard.