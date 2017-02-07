Is Age A Bar For Riding? Three Women Riders Share Their Perspectives

What do a retired home-maker, a law student and an established entrepreneur have in common? Their passion for riding!

When Matthew McConaugheyâ€™s character in Interstellar reminisced about the time gone by saying, “It’s like we’ve forgotten who we are – explorers, pioneersâ€¦ not caretakers,” little did he imagine that there would be some people who could effectively balance the act.

They are no superheroes but just three regular women who have defied norms to take that happy journey. You would know them as part of the feisty gang of women who conquered Khardung La on their TVS Scooty Zest 110 as a part of Himalayan Highs Season 2 but that is not the only phenomenal journey they have undertaken.

Trupti Sarmalkar â€“ Age 50 years

Q: Tell us a little about yourself. When did you start riding a motorcycle? As a rider, what are the achievements and accolades that you have achieved?

My passion for riding came as early as the age of 12 when I could kick-start my fatherâ€™s big motorcycle. However, riding became a part of my life much later. The initial years of marriage kept me busy until a few years back a friend went abroad leaving his motorcycle with me. Grabbing this opportunity I relived those days by practicing for a year and half before buying my first motorcycle. Over the years, I became better at riding going on to become a part of ‘Bikerni’ four years ago. In August 2016 I was selected for Himalayan Highs season 2 where I scaled Khardung La on my TVS Scooty Zest 110.

Q: Do you follow a fitness regimen to stay fit? Can you share a few simple steps to lady riders to stay in shape for long distance rides?

I regularly perform power yoga and cardio activities like walking, running and Zumba to remain fit. I also try to follow a certain diet regime to maintain my physical and mental fitness levels. During long distance rides, one should follow dietary discipline along with few stretching exercises whenever possible.

Q: Does age affect the will or capability to ride? Why / why not?

I don’t think that age affects one’s will or capability to ride. As for me, I started serious riding at the age of 41. So I think if you are passionate and determined, nothing can stop you, not even your age.

Q: What are the issues that may hinder riding over a certain age, and how would you handle them?

As of now I have not experienced any hindrance of age during riding. Physical weakness can be an issue with increasing age, but as I religiously follow fitness regimen, I have kept myself fit and healthy.

Pallavi Fauzdar : Age 37 years

Q: Tell us a little about yourself. When did you start riding a motorcycle? As a rider, what are the achievements and accolades that you have achieved?

Born and brought up in Agra, I’m a mother of two, a housewife, an entrepreneur, a qualified fashion designer, a social worker, a Pranic Healer cum Gem Therapist, and a female adventure rider. Inspired by my father, I started riding at a young age in 1990â€™s.

Over the years I have balanced my passion with my responsibilities and aimed to excel at both. My love for riding on hills has got me two Limca Book of Records and three India Book of Records, the most recent being the one I got for Himalayan Highs Season 2. I have covered 8 Himalayan passes above 5000m in 168 hours 21 minutes and also been the first woman to reach the top of Mana Pass on a motorcycle. In 2015, I was conferred with the Veeragana Award for my achievements in biking.

Q: Do you follow a fitness regimen to stay fit? Can you share a few simple steps to lady riders to stay in fit for long distance rides?

Women are endowed with greater ability to endure pain and have a more flexible body than men. Mentally, women are more conscious and patient. We must design our fitness regime as per our strengths and weaknesses. I follow a fitness regime with a mix of Yoga, plyometrics, stretching, cycling and jogging for five days a week.

Q: Does age affect the will or capability to ride? Why / why not?

My view is that it is the body which ages but it can be kept fit and healthy. In fact, with age, a person becomes mature and more adept in making crucial decisions which, at times, make all the difference.

Q: What are the issues that may hinder riding over a certain age, and how would you handle them?

I feel long rides put a lot of stress on back bone and knees and thus every rider requires exceptionally healthy back and knee joints. I expect to ride as long as my joints are healthy and allow me to ride.

Garima Kapoor â€“ Age 22 years

Q: Tell us a little about yourself. When did you start riding a motorcycle? As a rider, what are the achievements and accolades that you have achieved?

I am a student at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University. My mother has been my biggest strength, she also taught me to ride. I started riding at a very young age. I got my own motorcycle after completing 18-years of age.

The ride to Khardung La on my TVS Scooty Zest 110 was the longest of my life. The experience was breathtaking as it was my first time in the mountains.

Q: Do you follow a fitness regimen to stay fit? Can you share a few simple steps to lady riders to stay in fit for long distance rides?

I am a sports person and have always kept a tight workout schedule for physical and mental fitness. Morning walk and some power yoga is a good beginning for a rider and eventually you can graduate to running, cardio and yoga.

Q: Does age affect the will or capability to ride? Why / why not?

I ride like a free bird. I have always been told by my mother that I can do anything and everything I want and so I follow my heart. Sometimes it’s a privilege for me to be one of the youngest riders in the group as I get a lot of guidance and love by others senior riders.