Volkswagen India Opens Its 20th Corporate Business Centre In Hyderabad

Today, Volkswagen India successfully launched its 20th Corporate Business Centre in Hyderabad, fulfilling its promise of establishing over 20 Centres by the end of 2019. Over the last one year, Corporate Business Centres have contributed to over 40% of the business and have tremendously grown in serving customized offerings to customers. A Corporate Business Centre, also known as CBC, includes a dedicated team of professionals present at select dealerships and service outlets that provide tailor-made services to corporate customers across different sectors.

Also Read: Volkswagen India Launches Its 18th Corporate Business Centre In Bengaluru

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “The Corporate Business Center program has seen an overwhelming response over the last year and we are proud that we have delivered our commitment of launching 20 Corporate Business Centres in 2019. The Hyderabad market is of strategic importance to us, especially with the increasing number of corporate penetration in the region. We are confident that this initiative will benefit our customers in the Southern region who are looking for premium mobility with a strong value proposition.”

Also Read: Volkswagen India Launches A New Corporate Business Centre in Mysore

Commenting on the inauguration of the new Corporate Business Centre in Hyderabad, Mr Nihar Mody, Dealer Principal, Volkswagen Deccan, said, “We are extremely pleased to strengthen our relationship with Volkswagen through the inauguration of this new facility. Over the years, we have collaboratively worked with Volkswagen to enhance our product offerings and provide the best of services to customers. With the Corporate Business Centre inauguration, we aim to further enhance our offerings in the region.”

Also Read: Volkswagen India Delivers 100 Polos To Hilti

THE 10 ATTRACTIVE HIGHLIGHTS OF VOLKSWAGEN’S CORPORATE BUSINESS CENTRE ARE: