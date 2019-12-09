Trending:
2020 Jaguar XE Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 44.98 Lakh
Home Features Comparison: Honda CB300R Vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Comparison: Honda CB300R Vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

|
Added in: Features
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The 2019 India Bike Week witnessed the unveiling of many new bikes, one of which was the KTM-owned, Husqvarna. This Swedish brand went ahead and unveiled two new bikes for the Indian market – Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. Both these bikes are based on the KTM 250 Duke and get a retro-classic premium design. The Vitpilen 250 is a cafe-racer styled bike, which will take on the Honda CB300R in the 250-300cc Cafe racer segment in the Indian market. Let’s have a look at how they go up against each other on paper:

honda cb300r vs Vitpilen 250

Dimensions

Although Husqvarna hasn’t announced the exact details about the Vitpilen 250 yet, they have revealed some of the dimension specs like the ground clearance, seat height and fuel tank capacity. In terms of dimensions, the Vitpilen 250 gets a higher seat and a lower ground clearance when compared to the CB300R. Also, the fuel tank capacity of the Vitpilen is 0.5-litres smaller than the Honda. Apart from this, both bikes get a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, front USD forks and a rear monoshock.

husqvarna range 2

Features

Talking about features, the Vitpilen 250 is expected to be loaded with various comfort features, as it will be the premium version of the KTM 250 Duke. However, Husqvarna hasn’t yet revealed the list of features for the bike, so the only feature we know about it, for now, is that it will come fitted with dual-channel ABS, which is also available on the Honda CB300R.

2018 CB300R

Performance

In terms of performance and engine specifications, the Husqvarna gets quite impressive power figures when compared to the bigger capacity Honda. The Vitpilen 250 gets a 248cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces over 31 HP at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. On the other hand, the CB300R gets a 286cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces over 30 HP at 8,000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Both these bikes are then further paired with 6-speed gearboxes for improved riding comfort. Also, the Vitpilen 250 is expected to weigh over 153 kgs, which is almost 6 kgs heavier than the Honda CB300R.

husqvarna range 4

Prices

The Honda CB300R is priced at INR 2.41 Lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is expected to be launched with a price tag of INR 2.2-2.5 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). Stay tuned to know more about the upcoming Husqvarna bikes!

husqvarna range 11
husqvarna range 5
husqvarna range 3

SpecificationsHusqvarna Vitpilen 250Honda CB300R
Engine Displacement248 cc286 cc
BS-VI CompliantYesNo
Engine TypeSingle Cylinder, Liquid-CooledSingle Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled
Power31 HP @ 9000 rpm30 HP @ 8000 rpm
Torque24 Nm @ 7250 rpm27.4 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Gearbox6-Speed Transmission6-Speed Transmission
Front Disc Brake300 mm296 mm
Rear Disc Brake230 mm220 mm
Front SuspensionUSD ForksUSD Forks
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshock
Dual-Channel ABSYesYes
Ground Clearance145 mm151 mm
Seat Height835 mm800 mm
Kerb Weight153 kgs147 kgs
Fuel Tank Capacity9.5-litres10-litres
Wheels17-inch Alloys17-inch Alloys
PricesExpected – INR 2.2-2.5 Lakh (ex-showroom, India)INR 2.41 Lakh (ex-showroom, India)
Features
,
Honda CB300R
,
Honda Motorcycles and Scooters
,
Husqvarna
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 