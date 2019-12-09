Comparison: Honda CB300R Vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

The 2019 India Bike Week witnessed the unveiling of many new bikes, one of which was the KTM-owned, Husqvarna. This Swedish brand went ahead and unveiled two new bikes for the Indian market – Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. Both these bikes are based on the KTM 250 Duke and get a retro-classic premium design. The Vitpilen 250 is a cafe-racer styled bike, which will take on the Honda CB300R in the 250-300cc Cafe racer segment in the Indian market. Let’s have a look at how they go up against each other on paper:

Dimensions

Although Husqvarna hasn’t announced the exact details about the Vitpilen 250 yet, they have revealed some of the dimension specs like the ground clearance, seat height and fuel tank capacity. In terms of dimensions, the Vitpilen 250 gets a higher seat and a lower ground clearance when compared to the CB300R. Also, the fuel tank capacity of the Vitpilen is 0.5-litres smaller than the Honda. Apart from this, both bikes get a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, front USD forks and a rear monoshock.

Features

Talking about features, the Vitpilen 250 is expected to be loaded with various comfort features, as it will be the premium version of the KTM 250 Duke. However, Husqvarna hasn’t yet revealed the list of features for the bike, so the only feature we know about it, for now, is that it will come fitted with dual-channel ABS, which is also available on the Honda CB300R.

Performance

In terms of performance and engine specifications, the Husqvarna gets quite impressive power figures when compared to the bigger capacity Honda. The Vitpilen 250 gets a 248cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces over 31 HP at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. On the other hand, the CB300R gets a 286cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces over 30 HP at 8,000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Both these bikes are then further paired with 6-speed gearboxes for improved riding comfort. Also, the Vitpilen 250 is expected to weigh over 153 kgs, which is almost 6 kgs heavier than the Honda CB300R.

Prices

The Honda CB300R is priced at INR 2.41 Lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is expected to be launched with a price tag of INR 2.2-2.5 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). Stay tuned to know more about the upcoming Husqvarna bikes!