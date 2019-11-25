Volkswagen India Launches A New Corporate Business Centre in Mysore

Today, Europe’s leading car manufacturer, Volkswagen, announced the inauguration of its latest Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in Mysore. This new CBC is the brand’s 17th centre in India and is on-course with its commitment of launching 20 CBCs by the end of 2019. A Corporate Business Centre is a dedicated team of professionals present at selected dealership and service outlets that provide tailor-made services to corporate customers across different sectors. These services range from attractive offers available on Volkswagen’s existing product portfolio and customized service packages to custom-made finance options through Volkswagen Financial Services. Under the Corporate Business Centre, customers can also avail the benefits of Volkswagen’s Secure program.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “In India, our customer target group comprises of young achievers who are continuously growing up the ladder professionally. These customers are always aspiring for niche and personalized services and expect a closer connection and brand engagement. To cater to these customers, Volkswagen last year announced the introduction of Corporate Business Centre that will offer specialized services across the sectors. Today, we’re on-track with our commitment and have introduced the 17th CBC in Mysore with our dealer partner, Volkswagen Mysore. We are confident that this initiative will benefit our customers in the Southern region.

Commenting on the inauguration of the 17th Corporate Business Centre in Mysore, Mr Jayaram PV, Managing Director, KPR Cars Private Limited said, “We are extremely ecstatic about enriching our association with Volkswagen through the inauguration of the 17th Corporate Business Centre. Over the years, Mysore has developed into a major business hub and has witnessed enormous corporate presence. Through initiatives like the Corporate Business Centre & Secure program, we intend to strengthen our product and service offerings to our customers in this region.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Offers Massive Discounts On Its Range Of Cars

The 10 attractive highlights of Volkswagen’s Corporate Business Centre are: