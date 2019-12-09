Hero Motocorp To Hike Prices Of Its Two-Wheelers

The World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Motocorp, has announced that it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective January 1, 2020. The price increase across its range of two-wheelers will be upto Rs. 2000/-, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market.

The bikemaker has been busy upgrading its range of products to meet the upcoming BS-VI norms and has begun the process of launching BS6 two-wheelers, well before the date of implementation. In fact, Hero Motocorp launched the country’s first BS-VI motorcycle in the form of the Hero Splendor 110 iSmart FI. Introduced at an ex-showroom price of INR 64,900, the bike has been developed in-house at Hero’s R&D facility in Jaipur and combines Hero’s i3S start/stop technology with a fuel injection system.

Conforming to the strictest emission standards for two-wheelers in the World, the Splendor iSmart FI boasts of a serious reduction in its carbon footprint. The motorcycle now emits 45% less carbon monoxide and 88% lesser Nitrous oxide. This new Splendor is more fuel-efficient than the outgoing bike and its ground clearance has been increased from 165 mm to 180 mm, without any change in seat height. The Bike’s FI system employs 6 sensors which include an oxygen sensor, an air pressure sensor in the manifold, an air inlet temperature sensor, a throttle position sensor, an engine oil temperature sensor and a bank angle sensor. The front forks now offer 120mm travel, 15mm more than the earlier bike, while the bike’s wheelbase has been extended by 36 mm to enhance straight-line stability.

The bikemaker also showcased the Xtreme 1R Concept at the EICMA 2019 and an Xpulse Rally Kit. The former will be available as a bolt-on kit for the Xpulse 200 and includes taller and fully-adjustable front and rear suspension, an extended gear pedal, handlebar risers, a flat seat, rally-spec tyres, 12/40t front and rear sprockets for better acceleration, an extended side stand for additional ground clearance and 275 mm clearance. The rally kit will be available in Hero dealerships in India, early next year. However, it has not been homologated for road use and can only be used off the road or at competitions.