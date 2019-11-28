Volkswagen India Delivers 100 Polos To Hilti

Volkswagen India has delivered 100 Polo hatchbacks to Hilti, under the carmaker’s ‘Corporate fleet’ initiative. This is in line with the brand’s intent to expand its product offerings and venture into new mobility solutions for its Indian customers. The Volkswagen Polo will be available to Hilti employees under a leasing partnership between Hilti and ALD Automotive.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We’re delighted that our partners like Hilti trust in Volkswagen as one of the safest and reliable mobility partner. It is a privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with the most loved & preferred hatchback – Volkswagen Polo. Even today, it is the first choice among Indian customers and it’s been our constant endeavour of providing the best of German engineering to this region.”

As customer preferences and lifestyles are rapidly changing, Volkswagen India aims to provide smart solutions that suit every stage of a customer’s lifestyle. In alignment of the same, the brand has launched various initiatives such as Corporate Business Centre and Volkswagen Secure through which customers can choose to avail a host of benefits. On the product front, going forward, Volkswagen India will shift its focus towards SUVs and will preview the first “Made For India” product at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

The new product will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and will be a mid-size SUV. Under its new ‘India 2.0’ project, the carmaker has invested heavily to develop products which match the taste of the Indian car buyer. These new products will also feature heavy localisation, however, the company claims that this decision will have no impact on quality. Going forward, the Volkswagen Polo will in all probability lose its diesel-powered variants in the BS-VI era and will only be available with petrol-powered engines. As a result, dealers are offering heavy discounts on the last remaining stock of BS-IV cars before production of BS-VI models begins. For its BS-IV stock, VW is offering a standard 5-year warranty on its diesel-powered BS-IV cars and a 4-year warranty on its petrol-powered vehicles.