Volkswagen India Launches Its 18th Corporate Business Centre In Bengaluru

Today, one of Europe’s leading car manufacturers, Volkswagen, announced the inauguration of its latest Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in Bengaluru. This new CBC is the brand’s 18th centre in India and is on-course with its commitment to launching at least 20 CBCs by the end of 2019. Along with this, the carmaker is also celebrating 12 years of partnership with Elite Motors. Talking about CBCs, a Corporate Business Centre is a dedicated team of professionals present at selected dealership and service outlets that provide tailor-made services to corporate customers across different sectors.

Speaking on this long-term association, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “The 12th year celebration with Elite Motors Pvt. Ltd. is a true symbol of our commitment to the Indian market. Our partners like Elite Motors with their talented team have continuously supported the Brands’ strategy and have walked the journey of excellence together with us. With the inauguration of the 18th Corporate Business Centre, we are confident of further strengthening our services to our customers.”

Commenting on this 12th year of association and inauguration of the 18th Corporate Business Centre, Mr Jas Singh, Managing Director, Elite Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are privileged to be one of the earlier partners of Volkswagen in India. The journey has brought in many learnings and experience, access to superior technological insights and consistently provided a profitable business scenario. We have earned outstanding customer relations and with the 18th Corporate Business Centre inauguration, we aim to further enhance our offerings to our customers in Bengaluru.”

THE 10 ATTRACTIVE HIGHLIGHTS OF VOLKSWAGEN’S CORPORATE BUSINESS CENTRE ARE: