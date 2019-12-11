Tata Nexon EV To Be Unveiled In India On 19th December

One of India’s most popular car manufacturers, Tata Motors, is all set to unveil its first fully-electric vehicle in the Indian market on the 19th of December. This new car will be called the Nexon EV, and it will be available as a slightly expensive variant of the outgoing fuel-powered Nexon. The Nexon EV will be powered by Tata’s Ziptron technology, which will provide an efficient high voltage system, better performance, long-range, fast charging capability, 8-years battery warranty and an IP67 rating as standard. Recently, Tata also signed-up Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar to test a near-production prototype of the Nexon EV across different terrains in India. Have a look at their experience here:

The upcoming Nexon EV is expected to provide a range of over 300 kilometres and get an IP67 (dust and waterproof) rating as standard. This means that this electric SUV has the ability to take on the other newly launched electric SUVs like the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona, despite its compact size. Apart from all this, the Nexon EV will be connected to a Ziptron application on the phone, which will display all the information about the car. Prices for this all-electric compact SUV is expected to start from INR 15-17 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). Stay tuned to know more about the upcoming Tata Nexon EV!

Recently, Tata Motors unveiled its first premium hatchback – the Altroz, in India. Along with this, the brand also announced the launch of a new AI-powered service called the ‘Tata Altroz Voice BoT’. Tata was able to create this new personalized and interactive voice experience with the help of Google. The main aim of the Voice Bot is to help customers know more about the car and solve all their doubts about it. Even the Altroz will be getting an EV variant powered by Tata’s Ziptron technology by early next year.