Tata Motors’ Upcoming 7-Seater SUV Has Been Named Gravitas; Will Launch In February 2020

Today, Tata Motors finally announced the name of its most awaited 7-seater SUV. This upcoming flagship SUV will be called Gravitas and will be the second vehicle to be built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform. Apart from all this, the Gravitas will be equipped with a BS-VI compliant engine and a bunch of new features. The SUV will make its way to India in February 2020 and will likely be unveiled/launched at the Auto Expo in Delhi. Expect the prices to start from INR 18-20 Lakh (ex-showroom, India), and stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

In terms of power and performance, the Gravitas is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec engine that produces around 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. All this power could be transferred to the wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic gearbox. Also, the car could be available with an optional 4-wheel drive variant. On the inside, most of the interior will look similar to the Harrier, however, there will be a third-row which will probably fold down to increase the boot space capacity. The SUV is also expected to be equipped with features like third-row AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, a coloured multi-information display, cruise control system and keyless entry with push-button start.

Announcing the name of this new SUV, Mr Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are elated to reveal the name of our latest SUV offering– the Tata GRAVITAS. With this, we are excited to offer to our customers, yet another state-of-the-art product. The GRAVITAS will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020. We are confident that the GRAVITAS will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike.”