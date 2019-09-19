Tata Motors Announces ‘Ziptron’ Technology For Its Upcoming Electric Cars

Ready to become a part of the electric revolution in the mobility space, Tata Motors has announced that its state-of-the-art electric vehicle technology ‘Ziptron’, will power a range of upcoming Tata Electric Cars, starting with a new launch in Q4 of FY20. A soon to be introduced EV powertrain technology, Ziptron is a building block towards Tata Motors’ drive towards achieving economies of scale and to make new technologies affordable for the Indian consumers. It embodies distinctive characteristics which include an efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, long-range, fast charging capability, battery with a warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 standard.

Under the umbrella of this new technology, Tata Motors’ upcoming electric cars will comprise of a highly efficient permanent magnet AC motor providing superior performance on demand. They will also offer a best in industry dust and waterproof battery system meeting IP67 standards. Further, the package will utilise smart regenerative braking to charge the battery while on the drive. With the launch of Ziptron, Tata Motors also rolled out the Ziptron Freedom 2.0 campaign. This campaign aims at highlighting how this technology breaks existing barriers and provides freedom from pollution, addresses range anxiety, and offers electrifying driving performance.

Tata Motors’ upcoming product, the Altroz hatchback is certain to get an EV variant. It will be underpinned by the same ALFA platform which the conventionally powered Altroz is based upon. The Tata Altroz EV will be powered by a permanent magnet AC motor which will drive the wheels via a single-speed gearbox and Tata had disclosed that it was targetting a charging time of 60 minutes for the battery to replenish 80% of its juice from dead. The manufacturer has also officially stated that with the Altroz EV, they are targetting a range of 250 – 300 kilometres.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “We are proud to present this state-of-art technology brand – ZIPTRON, which has been designed in-house while utilizing our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology will deliver a thrilling driving experience to our customers aspiring to go-green. Rigorously tested across 1 million kms, ZIPTRON technology is well-proven, advanced and reliable. With this technology, we hope to usher in a new wave of eMobility in India and accelerate faster adoption of EVs, supporting the Government’s vision.”