BS6 Honda City Launched At A Starting Price Of INR 9.91 Lakh

With a 5th generation model set to arrive next year, the 4th generation Honda City is now available with a BS6 petrol engine. With this launch, the Honda City is the first mid-size sedan in the country to begin sales of BS6 version, ahead of the government timeline. The petrol version of the BS-6 compliant Honda City is available in both Manual and Automatic, while the diesel version will be introduced subsequently.

For this new BS6 version, the Honda City is now available with Digipad 2.0 in V, VX and ZX trim. The 17.7 cm Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a host of functionalities like in-built Satellite-Linked Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Live Traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth Handsfree Telephony & Audio and Wireless Infrared Remote.

Prices for the Honda City’s entry-level SV MT variant begin at INR 9.91 lakh, the V MT asks for INR 10.65 lakh, VX MT retails for INR 11.82 lakh and the ZX MT for INR 13.01 lakh. The petrol-powered Honda City is also available with a CVT automatic gearbox in three variants – V, VX and ZX, priced at INR 12.01, INR 13.12 and INR 14.31 lakh, respectively. All the variants except the base SV MT come equipped with the new Digipad 2.0. The diesel-powered Honda City in BS4 form continues to sell alongside and is available in SV MT, V MT, VX MT and ZX MT variants. Prices for these are INR 11.11 lakh, INR 11.91 lakh, INR 13.02 lakh and INR 14.21 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Prior to the Honda City, the company has been selling BS-6 compliant Honda CR-V Petrol and Honda Civic Petrol since their launch in Oct’18 and Mar’19 respectively. With the introduction of BS-6 City, HCIL now has 3 models which are compliant with the advanced BS-6 emission norms. Commenting on the launch Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Honda is committed to bringing its latest and advanced environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market in line with the policy framework of Government of India. The launch of BS-6 Honda City will be followed by sequential introduction of BS-6 versions of other models in our line-up.”