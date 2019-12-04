Tata Motors Partners With Google To Launch The Altroz Voice BoT

Yesterday, Tata Motors unveiled its first premium hatchback – the Altroz, in India. Along with this, the brand also announced the launch of a new AI-powered service called the ‘Tata Altroz Voice BoT’. Tata was able to create this new personalized and interactive voice experience with the help of Google. The main aim of the Voice Bot is to help customers know more about the car and solve all their doubts about it. Have a look at the unveiling video here:

Tata Motors along with Google Assistant has specifically designed the Altroz Voice BoT to assist customers throughout their online buying journey and also enhance their in-car connected experience through access to rich content such as product features and specifications, using interactive and immersive techniques. To use this feature, the user just needs to activate Google Assistant and then say ‘Ok Google, Talk to Tata Altroz’ to begin asking questions about the car. A potential user may also book a test drive of the car from his/her choice of dealership.

Commenting on the launch of this tech-savvy customer-friendly service, Mr Mayank Pareek, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “Users today are passing through the purchase journey entirely fueled by self-investigation. We know from our long partnership with Google that this journey is predominantly aided through online research, that too mostly on mobile devices. To cater to these evolving needs, we are delighted to launch the Tata Altroz Voice BoT, one of our many initiatives that will enhance the overall buying experience of the users. We hope that this class- defining service will be appreciated and will contribute to a more convenient buying experience.”

Mr Nikhil Bansal, Head of Industry – Auto, Google India, said “With the Google Assistant, we have strived to help users get things done in their world, by simply speaking. We are pleased to work with Tata Motors in building a voice experience that helps users learn about the Tata Altroz and its features, and even book a test drive. We look forward to this implementation of the Google Assistant being used in more helpful ways.”