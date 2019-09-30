Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India, Priced At INR 33,99,599 (ex-showroom, India)

Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda, has finally launched the off-road friendly version of the Kodiaq, called the Kodiaq Scout. The Kodiaq Scout is placed between the Style and L&K edition and will act as the off-road-ready version of the popular 4×4 luxury SUV. This new edition also gets black Alcantara Leather upholstery, brushed wood decor with the Scout badge and silver front bumper spoiler and rear bumper diffuser. The new Skoda Kodiaq Scout is priced at INR 33,99,599 (ex-showroom, India)

Talking about the car, the Kodiaq Scout is based on the standard Kodiaq, but it now gets crystal elements in its LED headlights and taillights, along with an electric panoramic sunroof that extends to the second row and gets the bounceback feature. In term of features, the Scout edition gets all the features which are available in the Style variant of the Kodiaq, such as 18-inch alloy wheels, 9-airbags, interior lighting, ABS, ESP, traction control, 360-degree surround parking sensors, hands-free parking, fatigue alert, multi-collision brake system and 360-degree cameras, etc. Dimension wise, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout measures 4,697mm in length, 1,882mm in width and 1,676mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,791mm.

Apart from the Scout edition, the Skoda Kodiaq is available in 2 other variants, the standard variant called Style and the top-end L&K variant. The L&K variant comes with a 7-seat configuration as standard and gets a bunch of exclusive features such as a virtual cockpit, wherein the instrument console is a digital screen which can be customised as per the driver’s wish, a quirky plastic bit that protrudes out when the doors open to prevent scratching the door and an all-new Magnetic Brown paint scheme. On the other hand, the Kodiaq Scout is only available in 4 colour options: Moon White, Quartz Grey, Magic Black and Lava Blue.

In terms of power and performance, the Kodiaq Scout is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces around 150 HP between 3,500-4,000 rpm and 340 Nm of peak torque at around 1,750-3,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system while returning fuel efficiency of about 16.25 kmpl.