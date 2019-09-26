Skoda Kodiaq Scout To Be Launched In India On September 30th

One of the most refined 7-seater SUVs on sale in India, the Skoda Kodiaq is about to get a new ‘Scout’ variant. To be launched on September 30th, 2019, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout will appear more rugged than all other variants of the vehicle, feature even more equipment and could sit as a range-topper, above the L&K variant.

Available internationally, it isn’t revealed yet, if the India-spec SUV will also be similar to the ‘Scout’ version sold elsewhere. However, our guess is that it will be more or less the same. The Kodiaq Scout adds more rugged to its visual by the means of protective plastic elements in the form of cladding, and metallic protective bits under the front and rear bumper. In addition, it gets silver-finished roof rails and mirror covers and 19″ Anthracite wheels as standard. What also helps this variant in differentiation is ‘Scout’ badging on the front fender.

Internationally, the Skoda Kodiaq Scout can be specced to be powered by either petrol or diesel motors, sending power to a standard AWD system. However, for India, the Scout will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine which cranks out 150 Hp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. This particular Kodiaq also gets an off-road mode and the infotainment display shows parameters like elevation, direction and tilt angle.

The cabin shares most features which come as standard on the L&K variant, including the 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wood inserts on the dashboard, and Alcantara upholstery. A Scout logo on the dashboard, the seats and the door sills helps with differentiation on the inside. The Kodiaq’s Scout version for India is also likely to get the Virtual Cockpit which is offered on the L&K variant.

Skoda Auto India also recently introduced the Corporate Editions of the Kodiaq and Superb. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition and Superb Corporate Edition come with an automatic gearbox as standard. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition is priced at INR 32,99,599 (ex-showroom, India), while the prices for the Superb Corporate Edition petrol start from INR 25,99,599 and go up to INR 28,49,599 (ex-showroom, India) for the diesel variant.