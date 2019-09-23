Skoda Introduces The Corporate Editions Of The Kodiaq And Superb

Skoda Auto India recently introduced the Corporate Editions of its premium models; the Kodiaq and Superb. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition and Superb Corporate Edition, both offer a modern and rich design while providing a high degree of functionality, interior space, innovative safety solutions, excellent ownership experience and an unparalleled ‘Value for Money’ proposition for its customers. The corporate editions for both the cars come with an automatic gearbox as standard. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition is priced at INR 32,99,599 (ex-showroom, India), while the prices for the Superb Corporate Edition petrol start from INR 25,99,599 and go up to INR 28,49,599 (ex-showroom, India) for the diesel variant.

In terms of performance, the Kodiaq Corporate Edition gets the same 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine as the standard 4×4 AT model, which generates around 150 PS of power and about 340 Nm of peak torque, whilst returning fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl. The car can also complete 0-100 km/h in just under 10 seconds and reach a top speed of up to 194 km/h. This all-wheel-drive SUV has an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch which also allows the Kodiaq Corporate Edition to venture off-road. On the other hand, the Superb Corporate Edition is offered with a powerful 1.8 TSI petrol engine and a 2.0 TDI diesel engine, which can generate over 180 PS and 177 PS of power, with 250 Nm and 350 Nm of torque, respectively. Both these engine options are available with an automatic gearbox as standard. The 1.8-litre TSI engine returns a fuel efficiency of 14.81 kmpl and the 2.0-litre TDI returns a fuel efficiency of 18.66 kmpl. The petrol and diesel engines can reach a top speed of around 230 km/h and 226 km/h respectively while accelerating from 0-100 in under 9 seconds only.

In terms of features and safety, the Kodiaq Corporate Edition gets 9 airbags as standard and comes as standard, a state-of-the-art hands-free parking system and many more. Apart from this, both the cars also get safety features such as iBuzz Fatigue Alert which detects signs of fatigue in the driver and prompts the driver to take a break and a Multi-Collision Brake (MKB) system makes use of the ESC (Electronic Stability Control, the system prevents uncontrolled movement of the vehicle and thus reduces the likelihood of further collisions, as standard. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition and the Superb Corporate Edition include a wide array of features, such as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Break-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assistant (HBA), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “We are delighted to expand our premium SUV and saloon range by introducing the new ŠKODA KODIAQ and SUPERB (DSG) Corporate Edition at an attractive price point. Since their inception, these two products have carved a niche for themselves among auto enthusiasts. Sporting ‘Simply Clever’ features, the two new ŠKODA offerings will provide a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors, and class-leading safety features. We are confident that with the introduction, we will be expanding our reach and attracting new potential buyers to our showrooms.”