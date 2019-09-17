Prices For The Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Have Been Reduced By INR 2.37 Lakh

Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda, silently reduced the ex-showroom price for the base variant of the Kodiaq SUV. The Style variant of the Kodiaq now gets a limited-time price drop offer of INR 2.37 lakh, which means the prices for the car now start from INR 32,99,599 (ex-showroom, India), which were earlier INR 35,36,599 (ex-showroom, India). This offer is only valid till the 30th of September, 2019. Skoda hasn’t given a reason for this sudden price drop offer, however, we think this might be the result of the upcoming festive season.

Talking about the car, the Kodiaq is based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform that also underpins other Skoda products such as the Superb and the Octavia. In term of features, the Kodiaq style variant of the Kodiaq comes equipped with full LED headlamps along with integrated DRLs, cornering fog lights, LED tail lamps and 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimension wise, the Skoda Kodiaq measures 4,697mm in length, 1,882mm in width and 1,676mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,791mm.

In terms of power and performance, the Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 148 HP between 3,500-4,000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque at around 1,750-3,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system while returning fuel efficiency of about 16.25 kmpl. For safety, the SUV gets 9 airbags, ABS, ESP, traction control, 360-degree surround parking sensors, hands-free parking, fatigue alert, multi-collision brake system and 360-degree cameras.

Also Read: Skoda Auto Introduces ‘Single Wicket’ Program To Find Next-gen Cricket Stars

Apart from the Style variant, the Kodiaq is now also available in the L&K variant, which is a much premium offering, as it is priced at INR 36,78,599 (ex-showroom, India). The L&K variant comes with a 7-seat configuration as standard and gets a bunch of exclusive features such as a virtual cockpit, wherein the instrument console is a digital screen which can be customised as per the driver’s wish, neck cushion for rear passengers, a quirky plastic bit that protrudes out when the doors open to prevent scratching the door and the all-new Magnetic Brown paint scheme.