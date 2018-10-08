VIDEO: New 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Exhaustive Review, All Questions Answered

Ford gave the relatively new Aspire a facelift and here we are driving both petrol and diesel engine variants of the car to answer all your questions. Boasting the longest wheelbase in the segment, we will compare the Aspire against the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Honda Amaze in this review. Overall, we love the car as it offers the most value for money in the segment and offers great engineering and driver engagement. We, however, did not get to review the third engine, a 1.5-litre petrol which is mated to an automatic transmission as it was not available at the time of shooting this video.

Exterior:

The Aspire has always been a great looker with its beautiful proportions, it feels more like a purpose-built compact sedan than a hatchback with a boot. The exterior gets minor changes which include revised bumpers at the rear and front. The front profile of the car gets a new grille, which Ford call the cellular grille and it gets different shades and materials depending on the trim level you select. The headlight units remain the same but get a smoked finish which adds some contrast in the front end and the chrome surrounds on the fog lamp assembly adds a premium feel. On the side of the car, you get body coloured door handles and new 15-inch alloy wheels in the top end variant. Coming to the rear, you see newly designed tail lamps and a redesigned bumper. The top end variants also get a chrome applique.

Interior:

On the inside, the first thing to catch your attention is a new 6-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant. The infotainment system uses four speakers which do the job but would not keep the audiophiles happy. The driver gets a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and the same old instrument console which provides sufficient information but does feel a bit outdated now. The driver gets an auto up – down window switch and the interior rear-view mirror is electrochromic. There also is an automatic climate control system but we believe the cooling power could have been a bit better but is not worth complaining. The front passengers get decent storage spaces spread across the cabin, however, the rear passengers do not get much in terms of storage space. On the rear, as you would expect, the knee room is adequate and one can sit in comfort for long distances. There also is an armrest provided in the rear seat but they miss out on cup holders which we do not appreciate considering Ford did not even provide space in the door pockets.

Safety and Equipment:

The car, being a Ford feels very sturdy and stable and offers a host of safety features. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD are offered in the car as standard and the top end variant offers six airbags, something no one in the segment offers. Another segment first feature is an electronic stability program which would keep the car pointing in the right direction in case of any mishap but it must be noted that the feature is only available in the automatic variant of the Aspire. Apart from that the car also gets equipment like electric folding and adjustable mirrors, an electronic boot release button, an engine start/stop button and automatic headlamps and wipers.

The Drive:

After a few minutes into the drive of the diesel Aspire, the first thing we realise is this particular engine and the chassis is the most driver-focused and engaging one in the segment. The diesel produces 100 PS and 250 Nm of torque which makes the Aspire the segment leader in terms of power. However, there is a bit turbo lag in the lower rev range, however above 1800-1900 rpm the engine delivers the best in terms of performance. The new gearbox is very nice to shift and offers a short throw, there is a bit of a rubbery feel but not worth complaining. The engine also offers a real-world efficiency of about 14 to 18 kmpl which is very nice and if we were to recommend a diesel in this segment, the Aspire would be it. The petrol is the same as seen in the Freestyle and is quite refined for a three-cylinder and offers a real-world fuel efficiency of 13 to 17 kmpl. Although the petrol unit is good our heart goes with the diesel unit.

So here it is, the Aspire compact sedan, a complete value for money package. Also in the video, we talk about a misconception people have about Ford cars, the service and spare costs. This misconception is not true at all and Ford has tried its best and is very competitive to its rivals in terms of space and service costs. Another thing that works in the Aspire’s favour is its price because it saves you quite some money compared to its competitors. We would definitely recommend the diesel unit for all the driving enthusiasts and you must take a test drive of it if you are considering buying the car. Do watch our video linked below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.