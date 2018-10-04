WALKAROUND: New 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift

The new Ford Aspire was recently launched at INR 5.55L, we were present at the launch event where we did a small walkaround video for the new car. The compact sedan gets a revised front end but is still recognisable as an Aspire with its proportionate body design. The exterior design changes have been concentrated on the front end where we see a new grille which gets brushed aluminium inserts and additional chrome bits. The side profile of the compact sedan gets new 15-inch alloy wheels which also get a new design.

The interior gets a redesign which the company claims is much more comfortable than before, while the beige shade of the interior adds a sense of space and airiness. A new touchscreen SYNC 3 infotainment system seen in the Freestyle and Ecosport before which is very user-friendly and offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also gets a safety feature wherein an SMS would be sent to listed numbers in case of an accident via a phone connected to the system. Talking about safety, the Aspire is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and a traction control system as standard while the top end Titanium+ trim will get six airbags.

The Aspire will also be made available with a 5 year/1,00,000 km warranty which would give buyers a complete peace of mind and protect them from unexpected maintenance costs for a long time. The Aspire brings itself as a complete value for money package, with pricing very comparable to its main rival, the Swift Dzire. Also, the engines, which are all the most powerful in the segment indicate the Aspire’s ability to keep us car enthusiasts very happy. We shall review the car very soon where we tell you more about it in detail, till then do watch our walkaround video below and do like, share and subscribe to the Motoroids channel.