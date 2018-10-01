Updated Ford Freestyle: Now Gets Adjustable Rear Headrests and a New Colour

The Tata Tiago NRG has broken Ford’s solo run in the crossover segment, has this caused problem a for Ford? We do not know about that but Ford has brought in a minor update in the Freestyle, which is timed right after the launch of the NRG. The update brings a new colour, ruby red which adds to the already existing six colour options. Apart from that what else can be seen are body coloured mirrors and adjustable headrests at the rear, an option that we see many manufacturers skimping on nowadays.

There are no mechanical changes with the update and the crossover will continue to offer the same petrol and diesel engine options. The new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine makes 95 hp and 120 Nm of torque while the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel mill is good for 99 hp and 215 Nm of torque. As of now, transmission duties are done by a 5-speed manual only and no automatic is yet on offer. The crossover is based on the Figo hatchback which currently offers an automatic variant, similarly, even Tata does not offer the Tiago NRG with an automatic although the Tiago is offered with one. Seems that no manufacturer wants to offer an automatic crossover as of now yet. Here is a video, uploaded by AutoTrendTV showcasing the updated Freestyle.

Standard equipment on the Freestyle includes dual airbags and ABS with EBD while the top end Titanium+ variant offers six airbags. Other equipment found on the top end variant includes 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sync 3 connectivity, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, push-button start, keyless entry, automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers. Prices for the Freestyle start from INR 5.23 lakhs for the base petrol variant and go up to INR 7.89 lakhs for the top end diesel variant. Below is a video of our review of the Freestyle crossover.