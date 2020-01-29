Hyundai Aura Video Review – BS6 Diesel Manual & 1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol

The Hyundai Aura compact sedan like all others in the segment is based on a hatchback, the i10 NIOS. With its BS6 diesel engine, once the new norms are in place, it could well be the only car in the segment to offer an oil burner. We spent time with the 1.2-litre diesel and the Venue-sourced 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which has been mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for the Aura. Below is a video which will tell you more about the car:

The Hyundai Aura will offer three BS-6 compliant engine options, among which, the 1.2-litre Eco-torq diesel engine churns out 75PS and 190Nm of peak torque. The other option includes a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol and 1.2-litre MPI petrol engines which are tuned to produce 100PS /172Nm and 83PS/113Nm of torque respectively. The latter will also be offered with factory-fitted CNG where the power drops to 69 PS and 97 Nm. All engines will offer a 5-speed manual, however, the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors will also offer the convenience of a 5-speed AMT. In terms of ARAI-rated fuel economy, the 1.2-litre petrol Kappa is rated for 20.50 and 20.10 kmpl for MT and AMT, the 1.2-litre diesel is rated for 25.35 kmpl and 25.40 kmpl for MT and AMT and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol is rated for 20.50 kmpl (MT).

After spending time with the diesel engine, we were impressed with its refinement, eagerness and well-spread power. Paired with a 5-speed gearbox which has ideal ratios to transfer power to the front wheels, there never is any lack of power felt even under the 2,000 rpm mark, where the turbocharger adds a mellow spike in momentum. The engine revs clean, although the power curve begins to go flat post 3,500 rpm. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol is an entertainer and has enough grunt for the car to putter around in urban conditions under 2,000 rpm. Once past that, there’s a considerable surge in power and the motor revs nicely with a throaty background until 6,500 rpm. The gearbox is precise through the gates, however, the clutch isn’t very quick to let go when you take your foot off the pedal.

The Aura is feaure-packed and offers loads of space in the backseat, although it isn’t as wide as its chief competitor, the Dzire. High-speed ride comfort on bumpy or uneven surfaces could have been better as there is too much vertical movement felt in the rear seat. The Aura will be offered with three warranty packages one can choose from – 3 years/100,000 kms, 4 years/75,000 kilometres or 5 years/40,000 kilometres along with Road Side Assistance. It will be offered in five variants – E, S, SX, SX(+) and SX(O). Among these, the AMT gearbox will only be offered on the S and SX (+) variants. Prices start at INR 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to INR 9.03 lakh for the SX(O) manual diesel.