Synergies Castings Introduces World’s First Black Chrome-Plated Alloy Wheels

Vishakhapatnam-based Synergies Castings Limited has announced the production and launch of what they claim are the Worlds first black chrome-plated wheels. Called Magic Black, these wheels are manufactured using advanced materials and modern manufacturing processes for their unique finish and looks. The new technology combines the best of traditional electroplating and new age tech to achieve an environmentally safe and compliant black finish.

The ‘Magic Black’ electroplating system is a full-fledged chrome plating process that guarantees a rich, lustrous, silky smooth chrome-plated ‘black’ ness. It follows the Copper-Nickel-Special-Chrome plating, which ensures better corrosion resistance due to even deposition and performs better in all quality aspects. It also meets demand to eliminate Cr(VI), has a unique, warm, dark and homogeneous look, increases longevity, has excellent durability and resistance to abrasion and protects the metal from corrosion, chemical damage, and wear. Technically, these Black Magic wheels exceed all OEM requirements comfortably, including the CASS, thermal and microporous requirements which guarantee resistance to corrosion, pelleting, pitting, waviness and sputtering.

These wheels have been developed after more than two years of research, development of several custom processes and creation of new rinses. According to the company, these wheels are meant for the ultra-premium segment of the car market and are most suited to the luxury and ultra-luxury segment.

The company, Synergies Castings, has been supplying to leading OEMs in India and overseas for more than 17+ years now. Its wheels have adorned several iconic vehicles such as the Hummer, the Escalade, the Jeep, amongst others. Synergies is a globally approved alloy wheels supplier to several automobile majors like General Motors-USA, Ford-USA, Chrysler-USA, General Motors-India, Ford-India, Tata Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, Fiat, Volkswagen, Honda and Mahindra & Mahindra amongst others. It is also amongst India’s leading exporters. The Company has also earned several awards over the years including awards for the highest exports, for the highest quality from Toyota and Chrysler, as well as Global Best Quality Supplier Award from General Motors in 2013 and 2015.