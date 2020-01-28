Bajaj Auto Begins BS6 Transition; Launches Two Updated Motorcycles

In about two months from now, from April 1st, all the automobiles on sale in India will have to conform to the new BS6 norms if they wish to stay on sale. Joining the growing list of manufacturers who are updating their products before the date of implementation, Bajaj Auto Ltd has begun the transition and has launched two BS6 compliant motorcycles, the CT and Platina. Both these bikes come equipped with a unique Electronic Injection (EI) system which helps them to reduce tailpipe emissions considerably.

This unique EI system has been designed by the R&D centre at Bajaj Auto along with leading component partners. The EI system helps in maintaining the high fuel efficiency of Platina and CT while making the engine run smooth. Most importantly, the Bajaj EI system is easy to maintain, ensuring that the transition to the new technology is seamless. The CT BS6 range will continue to offer two engine options, 100cc and 110cc. It gets a stylish addition in the form of a LED DRL along with another new feature, a Bash Plate. Prices for the CT range starts at Rs 40,794 (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable BS6 range of commuter bikes in the country introduced till date.

The Platina range will also come in 2 variants, 100cc and 110cc H-Gear. Prices for the Platina range start at Rs 47,264. The BS6 variant of Platina 100 Electric Start is priced at Rs 54,797 (ESR – Delhi) which is Rs 6,368 more than the BS4 variant. Commenting on this transition, Mr Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycle, says, “The introduction of these models begins the transition of our product range to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up their line-up of BS6 compliant vehicles and will make BS6 bikes available in the other models too in the next few weeks. With the CT and Platina, our world-class R&D team has enhanced the capabilities of our offerings while ensuring that we meet the stringent BS6 norms so that consumer gets excellent value for their money.”