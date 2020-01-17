Hyundai India Launches ‘Click To Buy’ Online Sales Platform

Hyundai Motor India has launched India’s first automobile online sales platform – ‘Click to Buy’. A first-of-its-kind online sales platform for end to end car purchase, it will offer a simple and transparent process for those purchasing Hyundai cars. Hyundai has currently launched a Pilot Phase of Click to Buy with few Dealers of Delhi NCR Region. All Hyundai models will be available on Click to Buy website and this would act as an additional sales channel for Hyundai Dealerships. The platform would be connected real-time with all the Dealerships across India for the convenience and need of digital customers.

‘Click to Buy’ is an easy to navigate platform where customers can have a digital experience of car purchase by simply registering at the portal. Post registering, customers can choose from the available Hyundai model line-up and configure the vehicle of their choice to select the exterior/interior colours along with the financing options. The user will also have an option of a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of the vehicle, and the customer can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the online purchase. They can even decide their preferred Delivery options- pick the vehicle from the selected dealer or get their vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

The carmaker has some exciting launches lined up for this year, which will begin with the Aura compact sedan on the 21st of January. The new-gen Hyundai Creta could be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and launched soon after while the new-gen i20 and the facelifted Verna are also said to be introduced in India this year. Commenting on the new sales platform, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said “With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is pioneering in Digital Car Sales space. The ‘Click to Buy’ platform is India’s first online sales platform to cater to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new Hyundai cars. Retail selling has witnessed a tremendous shift since the last decade and the new generation is immensely inclined to buy products online. Our new age customers are tech-savvy and Click to Buy platform will be a boon for them.”