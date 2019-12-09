Trending:
Hyundai Enhances Charging Options For The Kona Electric SUV
Home Renault New Kwid And Triber Help Renault India’s Growth In Sales Performance

New Kwid And Triber Help Renault India’s Growth In Sales Performance

|
Added in: Renault
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

French automotive manufacturer, Renault has finally been able to show a strong improvement in sales, thanks to the recently launched Triber and Kwid Facelift. Both these cars combined, have managed to sell over 10,253 units, which is almost 94% of Renault India’s total sales in November 2019. The new Kwid Facelift has been Renault’s second best-selling car since the past few months, while the Triber has remained the best-selling Renault vehicle in India for more than 3 months now.

Also Read: Renault Offers Discounts And Benefits Of Up To INR 3 Lakh On Its Range Of Cars

Renault Kwid facelift 2

Talking about the Kwid, this entry-level hatchback recently got a facelift but missed out on a BS-VI compliant engine. However, this didn’t affect its sales, as it still managed to hold on to the second spot in the entry-level hatchback segment just behind the Alto. The Kwid is available with 3 powertrain options: a 3-cylinder 0.8-litre petrol engine producing 54 HP which is then mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 68 HP, which is available with 2 gearbox options, manual and automatic. The new Kwid is available in a total of 8 variants and 6 colour options: Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue. The prices for the base variant start from INR 2.83 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to INR 4.84 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-end variant.

Also Read: Renault Triber Gets Bigger Wheels For Top-Spec Variant

Renault Triber First Impressions 2

Also Read: Personalise Your New Renault Kwid With These Official Accessories

On the other hand, the Triber is a compact MPV, with a total seating space of 7. The Triber has managed to become Renault India’s best-selling car from the first day of its launch and has successfully held on to its position for quite some time now. The 7-seater is powered by the same 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine that also powers the Kwid. However, the motor here cranks out over 72 HP and 92 Nm of peak torque, while being mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Stay tuned to know more about Renault India’s upcoming launches and latest news!

Renault
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 