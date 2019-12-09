New Kwid And Triber Help Renault India’s Growth In Sales Performance

French automotive manufacturer, Renault has finally been able to show a strong improvement in sales, thanks to the recently launched Triber and Kwid Facelift. Both these cars combined, have managed to sell over 10,253 units, which is almost 94% of Renault India’s total sales in November 2019. The new Kwid Facelift has been Renault’s second best-selling car since the past few months, while the Triber has remained the best-selling Renault vehicle in India for more than 3 months now.

Talking about the Kwid, this entry-level hatchback recently got a facelift but missed out on a BS-VI compliant engine. However, this didn’t affect its sales, as it still managed to hold on to the second spot in the entry-level hatchback segment just behind the Alto. The Kwid is available with 3 powertrain options: a 3-cylinder 0.8-litre petrol engine producing 54 HP which is then mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 68 HP, which is available with 2 gearbox options, manual and automatic. The new Kwid is available in a total of 8 variants and 6 colour options: Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue. The prices for the base variant start from INR 2.83 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to INR 4.84 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-end variant.

On the other hand, the Triber is a compact MPV, with a total seating space of 7. The Triber has managed to become Renault India’s best-selling car from the first day of its launch and has successfully held on to its position for quite some time now. The 7-seater is powered by the same 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine that also powers the Kwid. However, the motor here cranks out over 72 HP and 92 Nm of peak torque, while being mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Stay tuned to know more about Renault India’s upcoming launches and latest news!