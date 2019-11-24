Renault Offers Discounts And Benefits Of Up To INR 3 Lakh On Its Range Of Cars

French automotive manufacturer, Renault, recently announced discounts and benefits of up to INR 3 Lakh across its range of cars in India. These offers and benefits are only valid till the 30th of November, after which the prices of the vehicles will go back up. One of the main reasons why the brand is offering such heavy discounts might be to clear the stock and make way for the upcoming BS-VI compliant models, which means this is the best time to purchase a new vehicle at a much lower price. Here is a list of all the offers and discounts available on Renault cars this month:

Renault Kwid

Renault is currently offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the outgoing range of the Kwid, while the new range gets a bunch of other exciting offers like a 4-year warranty, loyalty benefits up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. Prices for the new range Kwid start from INR 2.83 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Renault Lodgy

Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 2,00,000 across all the variants of the Lodgy. Apart from the cash discount, the Lodgy is also being offered with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Prices for the Renault Lodgy start from INR 8.63 Lakh.

Renault Duster

Currently, Renault is offering benefits up to Rs 1,25,000 on the pre-facelift model of the Duster, while the RxS AMT version gets a slightly reduced price of INR 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). On the other hand, the diesel variants of the new facelift model get benefits of up to Rs 50,000, while the other variants get a loyalty cash bonus of Rs 10,000 or an additional Rs 20,000 after exchange. The new facelifted Duster also gets a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Prices for the new Duster start from INR 7.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Renault Captur

The new Renault Captur will be available with a cash discount of Rs 3,00,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Prices for the Captur start from INR 9.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

