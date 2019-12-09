Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Gifts An Oxygen Park To Residents Of Aurangabad

Known by a new identity now, the VW Group or Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) opened Aurangabad’s first Oxygen Park in Shendre. The strategically located park has over 15,000 densely planted plants and trees, with potential to sink high levels of CO2 emission emerging from the industrial belt in the region. These trees to its best growth aim at generating over 1950 tonnes of oxygen every year with a capacity to absorb upto 360 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The Oxygen Park will act as a catalyst towards similar projects to be undertaken across the city that will help in supporting the micro-climate in the region. The park aims to be a recreational facility for people of all age groups and is equipped with solar lamps & a walking track to help users take a refreshing walk in an oxygen-rich environment, thereby improving general wellbeing. Recently Skoda Auto Volkswagen India had partnered with Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation for mangrove conservation efforts in Raigad. Earlier this year, the company had initiated a watershed management programme for farmers in Latur district. The project was initiated to restore and sustain natural resources, water and soil, and revive traditional farming methods that have demonstrated sustainability.

Also Read: Skoda India Teases The New vRS; To Be Launched Soon

Commenting on the inauguration Mr Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd said, “The project reinforces our commitment towards our defined sustainable development goals of conserving nature and climate action. Aurangabad which is developing at a phenomenal rate is increasingly becoming a concrete jungle. Similar oxygen parks are the need of the hour that will help to regulate the air quality much more effectively than artificial methods. I will invite the public to join us in helping combat urban pollution.”

The group is currently clearing BS4 stock inventory, readying itself to transition into a cleaner BS6-era. Going forward, both VW and Skoda will focus on introducing tailor-made cars for India which will be manufactured with more than 90% localisation. The brands will also shift focus towards SUVs and at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, will preview their to be launched products.