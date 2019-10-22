Personalise Your New Renault Kwid With These Official Accessories

Earlier this month, French carmaker, Renault launched the updated version of its popular hatchback, Kwid. The new Kwid facelift gets a host of attractive features and design upgrades such as a new front grille, unconventional headlamps with DRLs and a muscular stance. Even though the Kwid has always been a youth favourite, the amazing factory fitted features and additional accessories give the car a modern appeal. Renault India’s recent video showcases four-packs of official accessories: Essential, SUV, Urban and Chrome. The prices for the standard Renault Kwid start from INR 2.83 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here is a list of all accessories available on the new Renault Kwid facelift:

Essential

The Essential package which is an entry-level accessory combo is the cheapest package of all, as this combo package features all the basic accessories that you would buy along with the car. This package includes accessories like: mudflaps, bumper corner protectors, carpet mats and a car cover.

SUV

The SUV package adds on muscular tone to the body of the Kwid, as it comprises of a fender cladding, bodyside cladding, spoiler and a roof rail.

Urban

The Urban package focuses on urban living and city life for the car, as it comes with 4 accessories: ORVM blinkers, a 3D mat, ambient lighting and first-in-segment front parking sensors.

Chrome

The Chrome pack gets a bunch of chrome accents to give a shiny new finish to the all-new Kwid, as it gets front grille chrome garnish, front grille chrome inserts, chrome on the headlamp units, chrome on the tail lamp, front bumper chrome garnish, rear bumper chrome and chrome on the gear knob’s bezels too.

Apart from these accessory packages, Renault also offers individual accessories which it calls the “A LA CARTE” that include: Alloy Wheels, ORVM Chrome, Wind Deflectors, Lower Door Cladding, Tail Gate Chrome, Window Frame Kit, Underbody Light, Puddle Lamp, Illuminated Scuff Plate, Illuminated Gear Knob and Seat Covers.