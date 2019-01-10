Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 Gets Dual Channel ABS And A New Darknight Colour Option

One of the sweetest motorcycles you can buy out there, the Yamaha YZF-R15 has finally been given the ABS treatment. The motorcycle gets proper dual channel ABS and as per Yamaha, is the only 150 cc motorcycle out there to flaunt such kit. In our opinion, in terms of joys of motorcycling, the R15 punches above its weight anyways. Since the third-generation of the motorcycle was launched at the Auto Expo 2018, it has managed to gain enormous admiration, so much so, its first year sales doubled up Yamaha’s targeted production.

In addition to the ABS system, the Yamaha YZF-R15 also gets a new Darknight colour, in addition to Thunder Grey and Racing Blue. The bike still retains all of its original features like VVA and A&S Clutch. The dual channel ‘Anti-lock Braking System’ (ABS) technology comes with adjustable fluid pressure, which will further be reliable to ensure immediate braking on slippery roads.

The new equipment has increased the bike’s weight by 3 kilos. The R15 now weighs 142 kg (wet), in comparison to the 139 kg (wet) weight of the non-ABS bike. Powering the motorcycle is still that sweet 155 cc engine which cranks out 19.3 PS power at 10,000 RPM and 14.7 N.M at 8500 RPM.

How do you differentiate the ABS model from the one which never had it? There’s a tiny sticker on the front fender which will tell you that apart from the rings on the discs. The ABS equipped Yamaha R15 has been priced at INR 1.39 Lakh for the grey and blue bike. On the other hand, the new Darknight shade will cost you INR 1.41 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha is also setting the stage to reveal something new in the Indian market on the 21st of January, 2019. While all fingers point towards the new-gen FZ-FI, it could well be a surprise. We’ll bring you all the updates from that event. Until then, stay tuned for more.