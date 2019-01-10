Bajaj Avenger 220 Range Gets Updated With ABS

The Bajaj Avenger is an affordable, yet, fun to ride cruiser which can happily munch the miles for you. Offered with a 180 cc engine too and a couple of different variants, the larger 220 cc models are the first to receive an ABS update. The Avenger Street 220 and the Avenger Cruise 220 will be now offered with a single channel ABS unit. As a result of this addition, the bike’s cost has gone up by INR 6,700 over the base price of INR 95,705, bringing the total cost to INR 1,02,425, ex-showroom. The ABS equipped Avenger 180 is expected to make its debut soon.

Powering the Avenger 220 is a 220 cc, single cylinder, Twin Spark, DTS-i Engine which manages to generate 19.03 PS of peak power and 17.5 Nm of peak torque. While peak power comes in at 8,400 rpm, the peak torque kicks in at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Being a cruiser, the Avenger offers a relaxed riding position with its pegs located up front. With a drum brake at the back and a disc up-front, single-channel ABS is the only option that this bike can be equipped with.

Bajaj is currently preparing itself for the upcoming regulations which force all manufacturers to kit their 125 cc+ machines with ABS. While bikes like the Dominar 400, Pulsar NS 200 and Rs 200 were already equipped with ABS, Bajaj has started with other models and we have seen the Pulsar 220 F and the Avenger being offered with it already. Very soon, we shall be reporting about the other models in the lineup, stay tuned.