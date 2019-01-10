Bajaj Pulsar 220 F ABS Launched

What was called the fastest Indian back in the days, has still survived the years and carries on to be sold. The Bajaj Pulsar 220 F is a bike that still finds many buyers, and Bajaj has no intention of discontinuing it. To make it comply with upcoming regulations, the Pulsar 220 F has been upgraded with ABS. The introduction of this kit has taken the price of this motorcycle up by INR 7,600 and it now retails at INR 1,05,250. The addition of ABS, a belly pan, and some new graphics are the only change which differentiates the ABS model from what has been on sale until now.

The bike gets a single channel ABS system, which has also been seen on other Pulsar siblings like the NS 200 and the RS 200. The unit is non-switchable and cannot be switched off. The Pulsar 220 F is still a fast motorcycle and we feel that a dual-channel ABS system would’ve been the ideal addition. The ABS equipped bikes are yet to hit the market but can be booked across all Bajaj dealerships.

Using a 220 cc single cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i Engine, the Pulsar 220 F manages to reach a top speed of 136 kmph. Maximum power of 20.93 PS kicks in at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 18.55 Nm kicks in at 7,000 rpm. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends, one of the first Indian bikes to offer that. A telescopic fork at the front end and nitrox shock absorbers at the rear with 5 steps of adjustment handle suspension duties. The introduction of ABS indicates that despite being based on a very old platform, Bajaj has no intention of pulling the plug right now. However, the Pulsar range is due for an overhaul and we should see the new-gen lineup ready by next year.