Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP Edition India Launch Reportedly Scheduled In August 2018

If recent reports are to be believed, India Yamaha Motor is planning to bring the YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP Edition to the Indian market in August 2018. The MotoGP edition, which is already on sale in select markets, will add the factory MotoGP motorcycle’s blue paint to the standard Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 along with Movistar and ENEOS logos. However, unlike the international spec YZF-R15 V3.0, the India bound model will continue to use the conventional telescopic front suspension instead of a upside-down fork.

The changes will be limited to visuals only and the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 will continue to use the same engine that powers the standard model. Thus, you’d get the same 155cc, four-stroke single cylinder SOHC liquid cooled engine with Variable Valve Activation (VVA) and Assist and Slipper Clutch. The engine is tuned to develop 19.3 PS of power and 15Nm of torque. Yamaha claims that the top speed is around 144 km/h.

The standard Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is priced at INR 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The MotoGP edition is likely to carry a marginal premium over the standard model unless Yamaha surprises us by introducing the motorcycle at the same price.

We’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, check out more images of the standard Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 below:

Source: Autocar India