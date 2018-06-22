Suzuki Motorcycle India Kick-Starts #HelmetForLife Campaign To Promote Helmet Awareness

Suzuki Motorcycle India has kick-started the second-phase of its helmet awareness campaign – #HelmetForLife. In a bid to promote safe-riding habits and encouraging two-wheeler riders as well as pillion-riders to always wear a helmet, the #HelmetForLife, campaign was announced in the presence of KK Rao, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram; Manish Sehgal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India; and Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

The Suzuki Motorcycle India management also presented Gixxer motorcycles to the Haryana Police. Under the #HelmetForLife campaign, Suzuki Motorcycle India will be distributing 60 Gixxer motorcycles to the traffic-authorities and more than 12,000 helmets, across 12-cities during the next few days.

The 12 cities that will be covered in this phase of ‘#HelmetForLife’ campaign are Gurugram, New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Kolkata.

At the ceremony conducted at the Gurugram Commissioner office, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said that helmets are not just an accessory, but are a very important safety-gear that can improve the chances of survival. Suzuki has always invested in making riding experiences exciting and safe for its customers.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India added that after the encouraging response to the #CaughtWithoutHelmet campaign in terms of creating awareness, the ‘#HelmetForLife’ initiative is a very-important step towards triggering a behavioral change amongst two-wheeler riders. With the Gixxer motorcycles that carry the message of #HelmetForLife as well as on-ground helmet-distribution initiatives, Suzuki Motorcycle India hopes to take the message of safe-riding to maximum number of people in Gurugram.