Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento And Tiguan Get Corporate Edition After Govt Cuts Tax

After introducing mild facelifts for the Polo and Vento earlier this month, Volkswagen India has introduced a ‘Corporate Edition’ on the diesel variants of the Polo, Ameo, Vento & Tiguan. In lieu of the recent announcement made by the Indian Govt, this edition, applicable on select variants, is introduced in an attempt to pass on the benefits received from the Govt. through a reduction in corporate tax.

For customers that are apprehensive on the future of diesel vehicles, Volkswagen has also announced a 5-year warranty and 5-year roadside assistance on the above-mentioned carlines. It would, in turn, offer customers peace of mind and a hassle-free experience with Volkswagen. The Volkswagen Corporate edition is applicable for corporate individuals as well as organizations across industries, which include MSMEs, Government employees, Lawyers, Architects, Chartered Accountants and many more. The edition covers a suite of offerings comprising of attractive benefits on the purchase, servicing of the vehicle, accessories as well as loyalty benefits. The Corporate edition will be available across Volkswagen’s network of 132 sales & 113 service touchpoints across 102 cities in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Volkswagen India welcomes the announcement by the Hon’ble Finance Minister on the reduction of the corporate tax rate. In lieu of this, we at Volkswagen would like to pass on the benefit to our customers through our Corporate edition. We are confident that this initiative would regain customer sentiment as its comprehensive and worthwhile package for prospective customers in search of premium mobility.”

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento were updated recently, where the former is now priced between Rs. 5.82 lakh – Rs. 9.88 lakh, while the latter also gets a GT Line trim and is priced between Rs. 8.76 lakh – Rs. 14.49 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, pan-India). The 2019 Polo and the Vento, both get an updated fascia, where the grille between the headlights gets a Polo GTI-like all-black mesh pattern. The sporty element is also infused around the fog lamps and the air intake. The Vento in its Highline Plus and GT Line trim gets all-LED headlamps with daytime running lights. Customers will now get the Volkswagen Connect feature as standard across all Highline Plus and GT variants of the 2019 Polo and Vento. Engine options continue to remain the same as earlier.