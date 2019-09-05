2019 Volkswagen Polo And Vento – What’s New?

It’s been a decade since the Volkswagen Polo was first launched in India. Since then, it has more or less retained its timeless proportions while some tweaks to its fascia and engine updates have helped keep things current. The 2019 Volkswagen Polo was introduced yesterday and is now priced between Rs. 5.82 lakh – Rs. 9.88 lakh. Along with the Polo, its sedan derivative, the Vento now also gets a GT Line trim and is priced between Rs. 8.76 lakh – Rs. 14.49 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, pan-India). Here’s a lowdown on everything that’s new about these German machines.

Styling

The 2019 Polo and the Vento, both get an updated fascia, where the grille between the headlights gets a Polo GTI-like all-black mesh pattern. The sporty element is also infused around the fog lamps and the air intake. However, all trim levels of the 2019 Polo, including the GT Line, continue with a halogen-lit, double-barrel headlamp, and it’s only the Vento in its Highline Plus and GT Line trims which gets all-LED headlamps with daytime running lights.

At the back, all variants of the Polo get a smoked tail light, a slightly revised styling for the bumper, and both the Vento and the Polo are now available in a new shade of ‘Sunset Red’. Other colour options which continue to be available include lapiz blue, toffee brown, carbon steel, candy white and reflex silver. In addition to these, only the Polo is available in Flash Red.

GT Line

Remember the Polo GT TSI and the GT TDI? Well, those trim levels are also called the GT Line now and the Vento too is now available in this sporty flavour. In terms of visuals, the Polo GT TDI and TSI feature a blacked-out roof, GT Line side foil & fender badge, GT badge on the front grille, black ORVM cap, 16′ Portago grey alloy wheels, faux diffuser in the rear bumper, subtle side skirting and a rear spoiler.

On the other hand, the Vento GT Line gets a side foil too along with side skirts, LED headlights, a subtle spoiler on the boot in black, blacked-out roof, a ‘GT Line’ fender badge, blacked-out ORVM cap, 16′ Portago grey alloy wheels, LED taillights and a faux diffuser in the rear bumper which accommodates a chrome-tipped exhaust pipe. The GT Line Vento doesn’t get a GT badge for its front grille though.

Common to the Polo and the Vento GT Line is the 1.2-litre TSI motor which cranks out 105 PS, 175 Nm, and comes paired with the super-quick, 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. For the GT Line Diesel variants of both cars, the uprated version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine cranks out 110 PS, 250 Nm. Where the Vento offers the choice for this motor to come paired with a 7-speed DSG or a 5-speed manual, the Polo GT TDI only offers a 5-speed stick option.

Engine Options For Other Trim Levels?

The Trendline, Comfortline and Highline variants of the 2019 Polo offer two BS-IV engine choices which are unchanged – 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, MPI engine, good for 76 PS and 95 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual. The diesel option is a 90 PS, 230 NM avatar of the 1.5-litre diesel, mated to a 5-speed manual.

Like it did before, the 2019 Vento continues to offer three engine choices – 1.6-litre MPI (105 PS, 153 Nm, 5-speed manual), and the 1.2-litre, 105 HP TSI (7-speed DSG) and 1.5 Litre, 110 HP TDI (7-speed DSG or 5-speed manual) engine.

Are These Engines BS-6 Ready?

No. These engines will power the Vento and the Polo until the new norms apply on the 1st of April, 2020. Post that date, the Polo and Vento will in all probability be sold with BS-6 compliant petrol engines only. However, if you plan to buy a BS-4 car now, there’s no need to worry as any new car bought now with a BS-4 engine will be able to ply on the road for the time till it’s registered. Also, BS-4 cars will run just fine on the cleaner, BS-6 fuel which will be introduced next year. Running a BS-6 car on BS-4 fuel is an issue though. To make the deal sweeter, Volkswagen is now offering a 5-year standard warranty for all its diesel-powered cars (Ameo, Polo, Vento).

What else is new about these Volkswagens?

Customers will now get the Volkswagen Connect feature as standard across all Highline Plus and GT variants of the 2019 Polo and Vento. One of the few cars in that price range with a 4-star Global NCAP rating, the 2019 Polo and Vento now get mandatory safety features under AIS 145 norms which include a speed alarm, rear parking sensors, seat belt warning, and dual airbags.