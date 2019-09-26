Honda’s ‘Africa Twin True Adventure Camp’ Chapter Three Concludes In Lonavla

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been revealed globally and should make its way to India too in the coming months. In India, Honda Two-wheelers has been conducting a nationwide initiative – ’Africa Twin True Adventure Camp’ for existing owners to exploit the capabilities of their machines to the fullest in a controlled environment. The camp’s third chapter concluded in Lonavla, Maharashtra last weekend. Being the hub of adventure seekers and travel aficionados, the Maharashtra phase witnessed 17 participants in the 2-day camp.

Setting the camp apart was the training and counsel provided on motorcycling and off-roading by Mr Vijay Parmar, President of Himalayan Motorsports Association, along with his team of subject experts in a fun and interactive way. The Africa Twin True Adventure Camp is a combination of both theoretical and practical sessions wherein the riders brush up their basics and learn more about the advanced features of Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), different modes of riding for different terrains and other off-road capacities of the Africa Twin motorcycle. Boosting up rider confidence, special sessions were also given to expose participants to other factors like humps, underground turns, gravel, pits and dirt tracks.

Aiming at catering to adventure enthusiast across the country, the camp witnessed enthusiastic participation of customers in its preceding chapters conducted at Damdama Lake (Haryana) and Big Rock Dirtpark (Karnataka). Speaking about this initiative, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President -Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The city of Mumbai has always seen ardent adventure enthusiasts. Africa Twin True Adventure Camp activity brings together the enthusiasts and the experts making riders experience more adventurous. The interactions between the communities enhanced the learning’s & skills to explore the full potential of this machine across all terrains.”

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been unveiled Globally and in its new avatar, it looks sharper, packs a more powerful motor, some chassis revisions and updated electronics. More importantly, the bike is now lighter than its predecessor and it also gets a really large full-colour display for instrumentation. The engine displacement has gone up from 998cc to 1084cc and peak power is up to 102PS from 95PS earlier while peak torque produced now stands at 105Nm, up from 99Nm. The bike also benefits from a six-axis IMU from Bosch and a dedicated Off-road mode apart from two User modes.