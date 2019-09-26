Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Revealed In Official Pictures Ahead Of September 30th Launch

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the interior and exterior details of its upcoming S-Presso by releasing official images which uncover most details. To be launched in India on September 30, 2019, the S-Presso is a derivative of the Future Concept S which was first showcased at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo. A micro SUV, this new Maruti Suzuki will be sold through the carmaker’s ARENA outlets and will compete with the Renault Kwid, which is about to get a facelift in the coming weeks.

The images released by the company reveals that the S-Presso gets all-black interiors with orange accents and a centrally positioned instrument cluster. Maruti’s SmartPlay Studiotouchscreen infotainment system sits just beneath that display. A large circular outline adds colour to the cabin and does mimic how things appear inside the Mini Cooper. Central AC vents occupy space right at the top of the dashboard, while manual AC controls and charging and input sockets sit beneath them. The steering wheel is similar to the one we’ve seen on the Wagon R and some other Maruti models. Top variants, as suggested, will get audio and telephony controls. Other features include manually adjustable wing mirrors and front power windows with controls mounted on the dashboard.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Reduces Vehicles Prices To Revive Demand In The Market

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso cuts a squared-off appearance and sits tall above the ground with an upright fascia. It is based on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform and will also comply with the new crash test norms. This new Maruti will also offer a bunch of safety features like dual airbags, ABS and EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system and Driver and passenger seat belt warning.

The S-Presso will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine which will deliver 68hp and 90Nm of peak torque. The car will be available in six variants – Standard, Lxi, Lxi(O), Vxi, Vxi (O) and Vxi+. The S-Presso will also offer the choice of an AMT gearbox for top variants. Otherwise, a 5-speed manual will be offered as standard. Slotting itself above the Alto 800, upon launch, the S-Presso will rival the Renault Kwid and Datsun GO.