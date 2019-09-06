Volkswagen Launches The Ameo GT Line At INR 9.90 Lakh

After launching the updated facelift models of the Polo hatchback and the Vento sedan, German car manufacturer, Volkswagen is now offering yet another model in their line up. The company is now offering the GT line treatment to the Ameo compact sedan. Priced at INR 9.90 Lakh, ex-showroom. Available only with the diesel engine option, paired with the quick-shifting DSG dual-clutch gearbox, this German compact sedan comes with a number of exterior highlights, differentiating the GT line from the regular model of the Ameo. With this new model, the Ameo compact sedan joins the likes of the Polo and Vento, which also are offered with the GT Line spec. Read ahead to find out more.

The Ameo GT Line gets a new colour option, the shade of sunset red with a GT line badge mounted on the fender. The car also comes with new sporty side foils with black stickers. Moving to the rear, you will also spot the blacked-out roof and ORVMs and the 16-inch Portago alloy wheels. Finally, a blacked-out lip spoiler completes the package. On the interior, being based on the Highline trim level, the Ameo GT Line get all the bells and whistles. This includes a reverse parking camera, steering mounted controls, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic wipers, cruise control and more. Also, being a Volkswagen, the car also comes with dual front airbags, and ABS, complemented by a galvanised steel body.

Under the bonnet of this car, the 1.5-litre TDI oil burner is on offer. This turbocharged unit is tuned to generate 10 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of maximum twist. This will also be accompanied by a rather impressive fuel efficiency of 21.66 kmpl. The Ameo GT line, just like all VWs in the market right now will also come with the ‘4Ever Care’ package of Volkswagen. As part of this package, every new Volkswagen will come with peace of mind for four years from purchase. This package includes a standard vehicle warranty for 4years/1,00,000 km, free roadside assistance four the same period and 3 free services (In 1 year or up to 15,000 km).