Volkswagen Offers a Connect Edition Passat, for All Those Who Want to Stay Connected with Their Car

The festive season has begun and Volkswagen is joining the festivities in full swing, right after launching the Connect edition of the Polo, Ameo and Vento, the German carmaker is offering a Connect edition of the Passat sedan. To be offered in both Comfort Line and High Line trims, the car is priced at INR 25.99 L for the Comfort Line and INR 28.99 L for the High Line variant, which is quite a steal for a car like the Passat. You can book yourself one of these at any 1 out of the 121 Volkswagen dealerships present in 104 cities of India. The cars will come with a Connect dongle which is connected to the OBD port of the car.

Once the dongle is connected, a Connect app, available for both Android and iOS phones, pairs the car with a smartphone via a Bluetooth connection. The working of this system requires no modifications of any sorts to the car and is a plug n play system. Once connected, the device will be able to give you a host of information including a trip tracker, a fuel cost monitor, a driving behaviour monitor, a location sharing function, an SOS call function and even a service reminder. Gone are the days when you could sneak your dad’s car out for a late night drive in the city, because if your dad has a Passat Connect, he will be able to tell you exactly where you had been, what speed you were doing and even how much fuel you burnt, this generation will probably miss out on that.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “The Volkswagen Passat is made for perfectionists filled with path-breaking technologies to make life easier. With the all-new Passat Connect, Volkswagen aims to further transform and enhance the customer driving experience. The VolkswagenConnect will empower our customers to manage a host of services such as driving-behaviour analysis, trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, and other convenient features available on their fingertips.” Apart from the Connect dongle, the Passat will offer the same equipment and performance as before, do watch our video review to know more about this executive sedan.