Festive Season Offers by Volkswagen: New Connectivity Hardware, Limited Edition Connect Models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento

Joining the festive season celebrations is the worlds largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen, which will offer a new car monitoring system which the company calls Volkswagen Connect. This system connects to the car offering a variety of information including trip tracking, driving behaviour and much more. The company will also add certain features to their popular Polo, Ameo and Vento models which include a new Lapiz Blue colour option for the Polo and Ameo and a front side airbag system for the Vento. To top it all off, limited edition, Connect models of the three cars will also be offered by the carmaker this festive season at no extra cost.

The Volkswagen Connect system connects to the OBD of the car providing a host of information to the owner via a mobile application. The application is available on both Android Playstore and the Apple Store for users to download for free, which will provide with information like trip tracking, fuel cost monitor, driving behaviour, parking location, SOS numbers and a reminder for service appointments. The feature works with a plug and play dongle and require no modifications to the car, once plugged in the mobile app uses Bluetooth to connect with the car and share this host of information.

Moreover, the company has also added more equipment to the cars, the major highlights of these additions are Lapiz Blue colour, moonstone coloured radio surround trim and a glove box light for the Polo and Ameo while the Vento gets rear USB charging port, 16“ Portago grey alloy wheels and dual front side airbags. The Connect edition models will offer Connect dongle, 16” Gray Portago wheels, leatherette seat covers, aluminium pedals, black carbon finish ORVM, glossy roof and side foil and a Chrome Connect badge on the fender. The prices of the Polo range from INR 5.55 – 9.39 L, that of the Ameo from INR 5.65 – 9.99 L and that of the Vento from INR 8.38 – 14.02 L, and the Connect edition will be offered to customers at no additional cost for a limited time period.