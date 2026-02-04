Vingroup deepens India push with Tamil Nadu MoU for tourism, hospitality and EVs

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup has taken another confident step in India by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu. The agreement sets the stage for studying and developing strategic investments across tourism, hospitality and electric mobility in the state. It also underlines Tamil Nadu’s growing appeal as a destination for global capital that wants scale, stability and speed.
The MoU was signed in Chennai and focuses on building a long term cooperation framework. Vingroup will work with Guidance, Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency, to evaluate projects that align with the state’s push for sustainable growth, green transport and employment generation. This is not a one off announcement. It is part of a larger India play that the group has been shaping over the past few years.
Tourism sits high on the priority list. Vingroup plans to study the feasibility of an international standard theme park, zoo and safari complex under its VinWonders brand. The idea is ambitious. Think large format attractions with a semi wildlife zoo model aimed at boosting domestic and international tourism. If executed well, it could add serious muscle to Tamil Nadu’s tourism portfolio and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.
Hospitality is the second pillar. The group is evaluating the development of a five star resort under the Vinpearl brand. This would target the premium travel segment that is growing faster than most people realise. Tamil Nadu already attracts a steady flow of leisure and business travellers. High quality resort infrastructure could help the state retain tourists for longer and move them up the value chain.
Electric mobility forms the third leg of the plan. Vingroup and the state will study the deployment of electric mobility solutions, including a large scale electric taxi service. This would be operated by GSM, an electric taxi company founded by Vingroup chairman Pham Nhat Vuong. The focus is clear. Use made in India electric vehicles and build a cleaner urban mobility model that can scale.
The Tamil Nadu government has committed to supporting the exploration phase. This includes helping identify suitable locations, coordinating planning activities, easing licensing processes and working on connectivity infrastructure. Incentives will be considered as per existing policies. In simple terms, the state wants to make sure the groundwork does not slow things down.
For Vingroup, this MoU strengthens an already visible India strategy. The group operates across industries, technology, real estate, infrastructure, green energy and social enterprises. India is now a priority market. The Tamil Nadu agreement follows an earlier MoU with Telangana and runs parallel to VinFast’s efforts to build a full electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.
There is also a larger geopolitical angle at play. Deals like this deepen Vietnam India economic cooperation and signal confidence in India’s long term growth story. Vingroup is not testing the waters with small bets. It is looking at projects that demand patience, capital and local partnerships.