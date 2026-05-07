Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Pre-bookings open in India with only 30 units

Mini India has officially opened pre-bookings for the new Cooper S GP Inspired Edition in India. This limited-run version will be restricted to just 30 units for the country, adding a strong exclusivity factor to the hatchback. Deliveries will begin later this month.
The new edition is based on the Cooper S JCW Pack and brings extra design changes along with a more exclusive look. Customers can pre-book the car through Mini dealerships across India by paying Rs 1.5 lakh.
The GP Inspired Edition takes inspiration from Mini’s racing history and carries several sporty touches across the exterior and cabin.
Exterior details
The car comes only in a single paint shade called Legend Grey. The roof and outside mirrors get a Chilli Red finish, which gives the hatchback a sharper contrast.
A few design highlights include:
- GP Inspired side decals
- Serial number badge on the C pillar
- JCW body kit
- Red tow hook at the front
- JCW winglets on bumper sides
- Grey and red bonnet stripes
- 17 inch JCW alloy wheels
- Red centre caps on wheels
The front section also gets the JCW style grille, bumper and headlights. The overall styling looks sporty without changing the original Mini shape too much.
Cabin and features
The cabin also gets several small changes compared to the standard Cooper S JCW Pack.
Seats come with a red and black upholstery combination along with red detailing on the headrests. The sporty theme continues across different parts of the interior.
Other highlights include:
- JCW steering wheel
- GP Inspired badging
- Special serial number emblem
- JCW inside door locks
- Sport seats with added side support
The cabin keeps the familiar Mini layout but adds extra detailing to make this version feel more exclusive.
Engine and performance
Mini has not changed the engine setup for this edition. It continues with the same turbo petrol engine used in the regular Cooper S lineup.
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine
- 204 hp power output
- 300 Nm torque
- 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox
The hatchback can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. Performance is expected to feel quick and responsive, especially in city driving and highway runs.
Price expectations
Mini has not officially announced the final price yet. However, this edition is expected to cost more than the standard Cooper S JCW Pack because of its limited production and added cosmetic elements.
The regular Cooper S JCW Pack is currently priced at Rs 55 lakh ex-showroom.