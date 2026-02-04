Audi India introduces ‘My Auras’ – personalisation like never before

Audi India has introduced My Auras, a new in-car experience platform that aims to make every drive feel intentional, not incidental. Think of it as a digital mood ring for your Audi, except it actually does something useful. With a single tap, drivers can now align lighting, music, airflow, seat functions and temperature to match how they feel or how they want to feel.
My Auras is integrated directly into compatible Audi vehicles and also works through the MyAudi Connect app. The idea is simple. Stop fiddling with ten different menus and let the car set the vibe for you. Calm, energetic, festive or celebratory. Pick a mood and the car does the rest.
One tap, many senses
At the heart of My Auras is one-click control. The system adjusts ambient lighting, climate settings, seat heating or cooling, massage functions and ventilation in one go. Audi has also built in intelligent Apple Music integration. The car curates playlists that match the selected theme, so the soundtrack changes with your mood, not your Bluetooth connection drama.
The airflow system adapts automatically to preferences, keeping the cabin comfortable without constant manual tweaks. Seats respond too. Heating, cooling and massage activate based on the chosen aura. It is personalisation without the effort, which is the whole point.
Designed for daily life, not just demos
Audi says My Auras focuses on well-being, and that shows. The feature is meant to reduce stress during daily commutes and make long drives easier on the mind and body. The app also connects with existing MyAudi features like roadside assistance and service support, keeping everything in one place.
There is a lighter side too. Festive themes can reflect cultural or seasonal moments. There is even a birthday mode that activates automatically on your special day. Because if your car cannot wish you happy birthday in 2026, is it even trying?
Wide model compatibility
My Auras works across a large part of Audi India’s lineup. This includes models from the Audi A range, Q range, e-tron range and RS performance range. Cars like the A4, Q3, Q5, A6, Q7, Q8, RS Q8 and Q8 e-tron support the feature, provided they are from model year 2024 onwards.
The system is currently designed for iOS users and works on select iPhone models with supported iOS versions. Users can access My Auras either through the MyAudi Connect app or directly via the car’s infotainment system.