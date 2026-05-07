Volkswagen Golf R 24H Revealed As Brand Prepares For Nürburgring 2027 Comeback

Volkswagen has revealed the new Golf R 24H show car ahead of its Nürburgring return in 2027. The project also marks 25 years of the Volkswagen R performance division. The brand will return to endurance racing after stepping away from motorsport programs in 2020.
This new machine is being developed together with Max Kruse Racing. The final race version will compete in the famous 24-hour Nürburgring race in 2027.
Volkswagen says the car is being used to test performance parts and race-focused hardware under extreme track conditions.
Race car preview
The Golf R 24H gives an early look at the future Nürburgring race car. While full technical details are still under wraps, Volkswagen has already confirmed an all-wheel-drive setup.
The car keeps the basic Golf R shape but gets major aerodynamic upgrades for track use.
Some visible highlights include:
- Larger front splitter
- Wider fenders
- Functional air vents
- Huge rear wing with swan-neck mounts
- Aggressive race-ready stance
The rear wing stands out the most. Its mounting setup passes through the area where the rear windshield usually sits on the standard model.
The front section also gets a sharper bumper design for better airflow and added downforce during high-speed driving.
Design details
The lighting setup remains close to the road-going Golf R. It continues with sleek LED headlamps and the connected front light bar.
The bonnet design also looks familiar but now includes extra vents for cooling. Wider arches give the car a more planted appearance.
Large wheels and a lower body setup further add to the race car look.
Volkswagen has not shown the cabin yet, but the final race version is expected to get a stripped-out motorsport-focused interior with safety equipment and racing hardware.
Partnership with Max Kruse Racing
Volkswagen will continue working with Max Kruse Racing for this project. The team has already partnered with the brand in earlier Nürburgring programs.
Benjamin Leuchter is also involved once again. Apart from being a racing driver, he is helping with testing and development work for the new Golf R 24H project.
The brand says data collected during Nürburgring testing will also contribute to improving future Volkswagen R road cars.
Volkswagen R and motorsport history
Volkswagen R started back in 2002 with the Golf R32. That car became known for its powerful VR6 engine, all-wheel-drive system, and sporty character.
Since then, the R division has grown into Volkswagen’s performance-focused arm.
Some major highlights from Volkswagen R over the years include:
- Golf R32 launch in 2002
- Rally championship wins with the Polo R WRC
- Electric performance records with the ID.R race car
- Performance road cars with 4MOTION AWD systems
The Nürburgring project now opens another chapter for the performance division.
Nürburgring return planned for 2027
The final race car will compete in the Nürburgring 24-hour event in 2027. Before that, Volkswagen will continue testing and development work.
The Golf R 24H show car is currently being displayed at the Ring Boulevard near the Nürburgring circuit.
More technical details, including engine specifications and power figures, are expected closer to the official race debut.