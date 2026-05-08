New Lexus 3-row TZ Electric SUV Revealed With 530km Range And Lounge Style Cabin

Lexus has revealed the new TZ electric SUV for global markets. This is the company’s first fully electric SUV with three rows and a six seat layout. The model has been developed around what Lexus calls the “Driving Lounge” concept, where the focus stays on passenger comfort, cabin silence and long distance travel experience.
The new SUV will sit above the RZ in Lexus’ electric lineup and will first go on sale in Europe from 2027.
Exterior design
The Lexus TZ gets a large and upright SUV shape, yet maintains a smooth and premium appearance. The styling follows Lexus design themes, while also placing a strong emphasis on aerodynamics.
Key design highlights include:
- Closed front grille design
- Illuminated Lexus logo
- C shaped LED headlamps
- L shaped daytime running lights
- Flush door handles
- Full width rear LED light bar
- 20 inch and 22 inch aero wheels
The SUV measures 5100mm in length and gets a long 3050mm wheelbase. Lexus says the design also helps airflow, giving the SUV a drag coefficient of 0.27.
|Specification
|Details
|Length
|5,100 mm
|Width
|1,990 mm
|Height
|1,705 mm
|Wheelbase
|3,050 mm
|Boot Space
|290 litres
|Maximum Cargo Capacity
|2,017 litres
|Turning Radius (with DRS)
|5.4 m
|Turning Radius (without DRS)
|5.8 m
|Wheel Size Options
|20-inch / 22-inch
|Seating Layout
|6-seater
At the rear, the roofline slopes gently while keeping enough cabin room for all three rows. The rear section also gets wide shoulders and connected LED lighting.
Buyers will get 11 exterior shades, including a new khaki green colour called Sonic Tellus. Dual tone roof finishes will also be available in selected markets.
Cabin and comfort
The biggest highlight of the TZ is its cabin layout. Lexus has focused heavily on space and comfort for all passengers.
The SUV comes with:
- Three row six seat layout
- Second row captain seats
- Large panoramic glass roof
- Wide digital displays
- Head up display
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless charging
The panoramic roof stretches across all rows, making the cabin feel more open. Lexus has also added powered ottoman support for front and second row passengers.
The third row gets proper headroom and legroom for adults. Since the battery is placed under the floor and there is no fuel tank, the rear seats are mounted lower for better comfort.
Seat heating and ventilation are available for front and second rows, while heated seats are also offered for the third row.
The dashboard gets a slim and clean design with hidden touch controls that light up when a hand moves near them. Lexus has also used bamboo trim pieces and recycled materials across the cabin.
Cargo space figures are also practical.
- 290 litres with all seats up
- 2017 litres with rear seats folded
Technology and features
The Lexus TZ gets a large 14 inch infotainment system connected to a 12.3 inch driver display. Navigation data can also appear directly in front of the driver.
Other technology features include:
- 21 speaker Mark Levinson sound system
- Smart Digital Key+ support
- LexusLink+ connected car functions
- Over the air software updates
- Voice assistant support
- EV route planning system
Lexus says the cabin is the quietest among all Lexus SUVs due to extra sound insulation, thicker glass and improved aerodynamic parts.
Battery, charging and performance
The TZ will be offered with two battery options.
- 76.96kWh battery pack
- 95.8kWh battery pack
The larger unit delivers up to 530km range on the WLTP cycle.
Dual motor all wheel drive versions produce around 408hp and 0 to 100kmph comes in 5.4 seconds.
Charging support includes:
- 22kW AC charging
- 150kW DC fast charging
Lexus says 10 to 80 percent charging can take around 35 minutes in ideal conditions.
The SUV also gets DIRECT4 all wheel drive, rear wheel steering, regenerative braking adjustment and multiple drive modes including a Comfort mode focused more on rear passenger ride quality.
Safety package
The TZ comes loaded with Lexus Safety System+ features.
- Pre collision assist
- Dynamic radar cruise control
- Lane change assist
- Advanced ADAS systems
- Better intersection detection support
These systems are designed to reduce driver stress and improve overall safety during long drives.